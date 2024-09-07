Mood for modak | Explore the world of Modaks this Ganesh Chaturti

Artisanal modak

Artisanal Modaks by Marriott Bonvoy are handcrafted delicacies. They are more than just sweets that come in six different flavours in the form of ‘sweet beet and coconut’, ‘shahi pista 28% white,’ ‘hazelnut praline 34% ghana milk,’ ‘slow roasted nuts, organic jaggery, 24 Karat gold’, ‘coorg coffee 64% cacao’, ‘kashmiri cashew and saffron’.

11-piece modak priced is priced ₹1,195

Modak ice cream

Butterfly High’s Modak Ice Cream fusion: Innovation meets tradition by introducing the Modak Ice Cream by Butterfly High. Modak as a dessert is a creamy treat with a combination of tradition and contemporary creativity. Classic flavours of coconut, mawa, sugar, and aromatic cardamom are infused to create this ice cream.

Priced at ₹2000 for two.

Mad over modak

Pune Sugar Box by Conrad Pune has ‘Mad Over Modak.’ MoM is a variety of handcrafted creative menu where the classic sweet of modak is given a contemporary twist. The menu has ‘coconut raspberry modak’, ‘the pistachio praline modak.’ ‘the salted caramel modak’ and ‘homemade gulkand modak’. There is also a ‘wild berry & gold modak.’

Modak Entremet

Modak Entremet is a modern reinterpretation of this traditional sweet. This dessert features three distinct flavours: dark cacao, fruits of the forest, and passion fruit and caramel. Composed of multiple layers, each encased in a smooth mousse, enrobed with a glossy glaze, and finished with intricate decorations.

Entremet is priced at ₹375 + taxes. They are available from 7th to 17th September

Modak from Naturals ice cream

Naturals the ice cream brand announced the launch of the brand’s special festive flavour, Prasadam for Ganesh Chaturthi. This limited-time flavour is made with blend of traditional ingredients along with milk and taste of tender coconut. One can taste bananas, kismis and cardamom powder.