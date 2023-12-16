December 16, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

The MasterChef franchise has been a popular cooking competition watched by thousands across Britain. The Indian version of this UK-origin show has given a platform for several homecooks across eight seasons to exhibit and elevate their culinary prowess. At the end of the latest season of MasterChef India, Mohammed Ashiq has been crowned the winner.

Ashiq hails from Mangalore and is not a stranger to the MasterChef stage. He tried his hand last season but did not manage to qualify. “I grew up watching MasterChef and was determined to be on it someday. When I couldn’t enter season seven, I went back home and kept working on how I can innovate my dishes in terms of concept, flavours, and presentation with the help of social media by trying every interesting dish I found,” says Ashiq.

Throughout the competition, Ashiq’s goal was to plate up the flavours he grew up relishing, with a twist. “Mangalorean flavours are often not well-known but are very bold. Since it is a coastal town, a lot of my dishes were made with seafood. I also extensively used the red chilli, which is very symbolic of the town, and curry leaves as well,” says the 24-year-old. Over the course of the show, he presented dishes like Custard apple and tender malai panna cotta with pistachio crumble and ‘Crispy Paradise’ that got the praise of the judges.

For his final dish, he presented ‘Ocean View,’ a platter with crab mousse, prawn podi, poached crab leg, prawn and blue pea foam with smoked fruits and a kokum sauce. The judges of the show, chefs Vikas Khanna, Pooja Dhingra, and Ranveer Brar appreciated the overall thought process that went into plating the dish and for balancing out the flavours of each component.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before he re-entered the MasterChef kitchen, Ashiq ran a juice stall in Mangalore known as Kuluki Hub, and he attributes this experience for being able to balance the flavours in his creations. “I was able to learn a lot about purees and sauces from this experience and also was able to experiment with flavour pairings. I knew which fruit had what type of sweetness or acidity, which had more water content and could figure out how it can be cooked and incorporated into my dishes,” he says.

Ashiq’s culinary journey began right after he completed schooling and led him to develop an interest in cooking. “At that point, my father lost his job, and I started selling snacks to make money. These were just simple fried eats like samosas, but my customers would rave about how they tasted. Then I started considering a future in food,” he says.

“This competition has now turned out to be the culinary school,” he adds, “I have now learned from world-renowned chefs and even had the opportunity to cook for chef Marco Pierre White. Each challenge was a lesson. I was also the contestant to take part in the most number of black apron challenges and learned to cook under pressure through this.”

While Ashiq fulfilled his passion for culinary exploration through this transformative experience, he now aspires to extend support to aspiring chefs lacking the means to enrol in culinary institutes. “I want to set up a studio where I teach people how to cook. They will be able to learn in person and online. I also want to open a restaurant in Mangalore that will showcase the flavours of the town.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT