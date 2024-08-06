Modak cloud kitchen in Thiruvananthapuram wins customers with its idlis, desserts and Bhutanese dish Ema Dashti

Arun Anirudhan owes his journey as a foodpreneur to idli. Modak, his cloud kitchen, set shop by selling this popular South Indian staple and now the menu has expanded to include different types of idli, teas, coffee, snacks, desserts and more.

A native of Idukki, this commerce graduate landed in Thiruvananthapuram to learn graphic designing and, eventually, got a job in Bengaluru. “I worked there only for six months. I had to pursue my dream to become a restaurateur. I realised that I didn’t have the budget to start a restaurant, so I went with the cloud kitchen concept,” says 24-year-old Arun.

That was how Modak was born early this year, at a house at Menamkulam near Kazhakkoottam. “I chose idli because I consider it the most comforting food. Initially, we served the usual idli and later added its variants. Now, we have podi idli, heart-shaped idli, ghee idli and butter idli, with sambar and two varieties of chutneys as sides along with kesari,” he explains.

While Modak has noodles and fried rice on its menu, it is the specials such as fried milk and kesari that have made it popular. “I love fried milk and so learnt to make it. As for kesari, we have milk kesari and banana kesari. Banana kesari was an experiment. We use the nendran banana in this dessert,” he says.

A surprise on Modak’s menu is Ema Datshi, a fiery hot stew from Bhutan, popularly known as their national dish. “I was looking to include unique dishes and that’s when I came across this dish online. This spicy dish is traditionally made with hot chilli peppers and cheese. We use green chillies. Peas and capsicum are among other ingredients along with cheese. We serve it with bread,” he adds.

Ilayada (steamed banana leaf pancake) and kozhukkatta (steamed rice dumpling) are other snacks available.

Over 15 tea varieties — with and without milk — are on the menu. “Besides popular ones such as masala, cardamom and cinnamon tea, we have black tea varieties such as rose, blue, hibiscus and purple.” Filter coffee and black coffee are among other beverages.

The kitchen has currently moved to a new space at Kazhakkoottam and Arun is already working on adding more dishes.

Modak is open from 7am to 9pm. Orders have to be placed via Zomato or Swiggy. Contact: 7907749835 (@modak_food).

