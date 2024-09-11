Millet specials make their way to the Onam menu

When millets are becoming part of the daily diet, why not include them in the Onam spread? A few foodpreneurs in Thiruvananthapuram have come up with millet-based dishes and desserts for this Onam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweet spread

Homebaker Parvathy Ravikumar has millet payasam and millet payasam cake for gourmets. “I keep experimenting with payasams every year. This year I thought of cooking with millets. The payasam is made with barnyard millet (kuthiravali) and brown sugar instead of sugar and jaggery. I use milk, but it can be cooked in coconut milk too,” she says. The payasam is priced at ₹350 for half a litre.

She has given a makeover to the same payasam as millet payasam cake. “I have been selling the payasam boli pudding cake for the last two years. Since I am making millet payasam, this time I thought of having a millet payasam cake. It is a fusion cake in which the millet payasam goes as the filling and the topping,” she adds. The price is ₹700 for half a kilogram and ₹1,350 for one kilogram. Both items will be available till September 20. Contact: 8281783917

Millets on the leaf

How about a millet sadya for a change? Head to Pathayam Millet Cafe near Government Press for a sadya that has a spread of 22 dishes. “The sadya features millet rice, millet biriyani, two types of millet payasam, millet salad and millet sambar besides other side dishes and curries. Jackfruit pappadam is another special,” says Gangadharan, proprietor of Pathayam. Priced at ₹300, the sadya is open only for 100 people, on September 13 and 14, from 12.30pm onwards.

The restaurant is also holding a millet payasam festival. For sale are a variety of payasams made with finger millet, sorghum millet, pearl millet, little millet, foxtail millet, barnyard millet, kodo millet and brown top millet. Rates are in the range of ₹200 to 300 per litre. The payasams are available till September 14. Contact: 9387391082.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.