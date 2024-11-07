Kerala Government’s Millet Cafe in Thiruvananthapuram has a plethora of millet-based dishes

Greenery welcomes you to Millet Cafe, a stone’s throw away from Ulloor Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Nestled in a plant nursery, Garden Rose, the restaurant is the first of the many millet restaurants planned by Department of Agriculture, Government of Kerala, across the State.

Although there is a 20-seater indoor AC dining area, the outdoor cafe is very tempting. Roofed with textured bamboo mat, this area with the same number of seats, is bright and spacious. At night, the experience would be different, with bamboo lampshades and the lighting setting the mood.

This cafe is managed by Harithodayam Farmer Producer Company Ltd and members of Harithodayam who run the place are Rebecca Thomas, a dietician, Sindhu Reghunath and Uma Devi, both millet promoters, and Mini Kamala Devi, an engineer, who takes care of finances and auditing.

“Millet cafes are being launched to encourage people to incorporate millet-based dishes in their regular diet, at least once a day. We launched the cafe over a month ago and are adding more items on the menu. Currently we have millet meals for lunch, besides millet-based dosa, puttu, idiyappam and uppumavu,” says Rebecca.

Millet meals have found many takers. “Chama (little millet) is preferred over other millet varieties. Instead of serving just the plain cooked millet, we have tried to up the taste by sauteeing it and adding some vegetables,” she adds. The side dishes include thoran, mezhukkupuratti, koottu curry, sambar, pulissery or rasam, coconut chutney and pickle. For the non-vegetarians, fish and chicken dishes are available.

It was one of those days when millet vegetable pulao was served for lunch instead of meals. Since I am a vegetarian, I went with chana masala as a side dish. Not a good choice though. Another option, a paneer dish, was not immediately available. However, the pulao, made with kodo millet and loaded with vegetables, nuts and raisins, was tasty on its own, especially with raita and pickle.

But what blew my taste buds away was the millet muesli — strawberry with ragi malt (₹150). “It can be had for breakfast or lunch. Instead of milk and sugar, we add coconut milk and jaggery or honey or brown sugar,” adds Rebecca. The sweetness was spot on. Equally tasty was the millet payasam prepared with papaya, pumpkin and ragi.

Muesli, payasam and smoothies (ragi with wheat grass) are regulars on the menu. So too are kumbilappam (steamed sweet dumpling packed in bay leaves) and ada (sweet pancake steamed in banana leaves). “Ragi, jowar (sorghum) or barnyard millet flour goes into the steamed snacks. Banana or jackfruit goes into the filling,” Rebecca adds.

Millet cake and pudding are also prepared on certain days. “The cake made from jowar does not have any gluten content. It is soft even without using wheat flour,” Rebecca points out.

Pumpkin roti is an evening special, along with paal kanji. The latter has cooked little millet, to which coconut milk is added. Jowar thoran and coconut chutney are served as side dishes.

If you are coming on a Saturday, there will be millet chicken biriyani (₹280) on the lunch menu. Rebecca adds that they were trained by the Indian Institute of Millets Research in Hyderabad.

The vegetables and fruits used here are sourced directly from the farmers who are members of Harithodayam. Millets and their value-added products are sold at the cafe. “Millets are sourced from Attappady. Uma and Sindhu have their brand of millet products and those are also available, along with products supplied by farmers under Harithodayam,” adds Rebecca.

A bonus of being at the cafe is that one can also shop at the outlet of Keralagro on the premises. It is a venture of the State Government to sell premium branded farm produce, ranging from spices, oil, condiments and millets to ready-to-cook flours and mixes.

Millet Cafe, located on the premises of the Garden Rose Nursery at Ulloor Junction, is open Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 8pm. Millet lunch costs ₹120, while the special lunch is priced ₹250. Contact: 9048235228