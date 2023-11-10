Meet Visakhapatnam’s bakers and cooks who have dished out sweet treats for Deepavali

November 10, 2023 07:35 am | Updated November 11, 2023 08:55 am IST

Munch ‘a’ Treat

There is a sense of urgency in the air mingling with the festive fragrance of ghee and cardamom. Home baker Usha Goyal has been busy wrapping up the Deepavali orders, each box neatly placed across the table. Her most popular festive hamper includes the mava cake and gond laddoos. The flaky buttery mava cake is a rich cake made with khoya or evaporated dried milk solids, whole wheat flour, butter, milk and sugar. The cake comes as a combo along with gond laddoos which are nutritious sweet balls made of wheat flour, edible gum, jaggery, ghee, almonds and cashews. “This is a hugely popular offering during the festive season in the North and relished during the winters,” says Usha. Her Deepavali hampers also include baklava cake, almond sticks, masala crackers and a variety of cookies.

(To place an order, call 9849401402)

Culinazi

Mini assorted brownies, garlic and herbs babka loaf, saffron and cardamom tea cake, peri peri cheese sticks, sesame twisted grissini packed in bright festive boxes with fresh flowers and incense cones is one of the festive hampers of Culinazi by Mukta Nevatia. A home baker, Mukta says: “These savouries are a lot lighter than the sweets that give you sugar overdose and you are done in two mouthfuls!” Culinazi has two varieties of Deepavali hampers for the festive season.

(To order, call 9393114142)

The Confection Connexion

Deepavali hampers here take on a fresh festive avatar with traditional sweets getting a modern twist. One of its unique offerings is the Khushiyon Ka Dabba hamper that comes in a bright tin of 500 gms. It comes in different layers of thandai sponge cake, milk soak, thandai flavoured custard, motichoor crumbs and whipped cream with nuts and rose petals. The other hampers include assorted chocolate truffles, gulab jamun cake jar, rosemary cheddar cheese cookies, white chocolate saffron cheesecake, mava chocolate bars and rose cake with white chocolate glaze.

(To order, call 8897879600)

