The shouts of “Vetri Vel Muruganukku! Arohara!” fill the Nattukottai Chettiars’ Thandayuthapani Temple in Penang, a few days prior to Thaipusam celebrations. Celebrated on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Thai (January / February), the festival commemorates goddess Parvati gifting her son lord Muruga a vel (spear) to vanquish the evil demon Tharakasuran. It is a celebration of good over evil, and has drawn people from the across the globe to this small island.

The Penang State Hindu Endowments Board says that close to one million people attended the Thaipusam celebrations on January 25, this year.

I have photographs of my mother, 35 years ago, cutting vegetables at this very temple along with the squad of aachis. Men from the Chettinad region are referred to as ‘Chettiar’ and the women ‘aachi’; it is a term of endearment, to address elder men or women of the community.They were prepping for the pusa saapadu (the feast that takes place on Thaipusam day). The chopped vegetables were then sent to the wood fired kitchen in the temple, cooked into a delicious meal, and served piping hot at noon to a couple of hundred people. Today, the same kitchen, serves over 11,000 meals during the Thaipusam celebrations.

“Even today, we have volunteers who help with cutting vegetables. However, we have shifted to gas stoves and this year we had cook Palanisamy and his team from Kuala Lumpur take care of the catering,” explains OMSPLAL Lakshmanan Chettiar, managing trustee of the Nattukottai Chettiar Temples, Penang, who spearheaded the Thaipusam celebrations this year.

It is a tradition to cook and serve meals, as soon as the silver chariot procession reaches the Thandayuthapani temple. “The chariot procession has been taking place since 1871. It would leave Kovil Veedu in Penang Street at 6am and reach the temple by 10.30am, then lunch was served. Over the years, it’s been taking longer, and the chariot reaches the temple late at night,” he explains. This year, the chariot reached the temple by 4am the next day. “The rule is that cooking for all meals starts only after the chariot reaches the temple” he adds.

The meal is simple. Rice, white pumpkin sambar, plantain poriyal, yellow pumpkin pulikari (sweet), brinjal pulikari (sour), rasam, buttermilk, appalam and semiya payasam. “Since the first Thaipusam, the temple has always used country vegetables. It’s been the same ingredients and same menu since the first celebrations in the island,” Lakshmanan reveals. He further explains that the ingredients are sourced from the mainland, from a Chinese supplier.

The mounds of cooked rice are placed in a corner of the kitchen, and a priest takes a portion and forms the shape of a lingam, which is then garlanded. A special puja and arti is performed for the rice and all the dishes by the priest. “Once the food has been blessed, the volunteers, in uniform, immediately begin scooping the dishes from large cauldrons into smaller stainless steel buckets. These are then taken to the dining hall, which seats approximately 800 people at a time, and served,” explains an observer, who is waiting in the dining hall queue. This year, nearly 80 volunteers managed the food service.

The lunch is open for all. The organising team compares the numbers to the previous years and plans, ensuring that everybody gets a meal and at the same time, there is no food wastage.

Chidambaram Muthappa, from Kedah state has attended the Thaipusam celebrations for over 50 years, and believes that it is not lunch, but prasad that is being served. “I recollect sitting on the floor, within the temple and savouring the lunch. Then the crowd was small, so there was a lot of personal attention. Today, the numbers have increased, and a new dining hall with tables and chairs have been set up by the temple,” he says.

Chidambaram and family who walk with the chariot, point out that no devotee has to spend on food and refreshments during the Thaipoosam celebrations in Penang. “Throughout the route of the chariot procession, vegetarian food is distributed to everyone, from early morning to late night. From beehoon, to mee goreng, variety rice to idli, vada, sambhar, to kesari, samosa, curry puffs, cookies, chocolates and beverages, hot and cold; it’s distributed in large quantities throughout the 9-kilometre walk to the temple,” he reflects.

Those who know about the temple cooked meal prefer to wait in long queues at the Thandayuthapani temple to partake a little bit of the pusa saapadu. “The food is sacred and a significant part of the celebrations. It’s his (Muruga’s) way of recognising and blessing us,” says Chidambaram.