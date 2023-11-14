November 14, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST

Pyaari Madhu, Ram Ram. Bahut Pyaar (Darling, Madhu... lots of love) is how every letter to Madhur Jaffrey, from her mother, began. The heartfelt greeting was followed by a recipe carefully jotted down in Hindi for Madhur to follow and replicate in her London kitchen, where she moved in 1955 to study drama at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Little did Madhur know that several decades later these recipes, aided by her eye for detail and culinary prowess, would culminate in Madhur Jaffrey’sIndian Cookery, a bestselling book that would be a bible for those wanting to learn Indian cooking across the globe. This October, a 40th anniversary edition of the book — originally published in 1982 — was launched, with 11 additional recipes.

“I have no idea what made the book so popular,” says the actor-author over a video call from her New York residence. “When I wrote the book, it came to me spontaneously. I didn’t know much about Indian food, but I knew about Delhi’s food and what I grew up eating.”

This, says Madhur, particularly included cuisines with Mughal influence. “All the men in the family worked in the Mughal courts and spoke Persian. So we grew up with this cuisine.” In addition, she says her siblings marrying into other communities led to the introduction of Punjabi, Gujarati, and Bengali food. “It brought more flavours to the family table,” says the 90-year-old.

“I didn’t even think; I just sat and wrote a book about the food I knew. I thought people would cook what they liked from it,” says Madhur, circling back to the book that is written with meticulous detail. What she believed struck a chord with readers was “the way I wrote the recipes. I admitted my limited knowledge, and said ‘I’ll hold your hand, and teach you every little thing”.

And so she did. Virtually hand-holding readers every step of the way, and describing every ingredient, and even utensil in great detail. And this was done in a way that people do not approach recipes. Madhur adds, “Many still think writing short recipes is the best way to go, and people are very attracted to short recipes. But then they can’t cook and get the result that’s needed.”

Madhur remembers young students going to Harvard, Indians and westerners alike, who started cooking from her book. “Then their children bought the same book, and now I get emails from the third generation who are using the book with its pages yellow from use. That’s how a cookbook should be!” she says.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Madhur spoke about her ability ‘to build out her mother’s letters — with scant instructions — that she has still saved’ ’. Something she remembers courtesy of a razor-sharp memory. Recalling those handwritten letters, Madhur narrates the recipe of hing waale aloo (asafoetida potatoes) that her mother had written in one such letter. And, verbatim, like it was just yesterday.

“I remembered the taste of the dishes,” she says, adding, “This is something I discovered so much later in life; that my memory was taking over. If you have a good palate, all the taste and flavour that comes to it is filed in the brain like a computer.” Something that Madhur has elaborated in her book Business of Taste Memory.

Despite her monumental career in the culinary world, Madhur considers herself an actor first. Known for films such as Shakespeare Wallah (1965) — for which she won the Berlin Film Festival’s Silver Bear for best actress — she has also starred in HBO’s And Just Like That…, and NBC’s show I Feel Bad. Perhaps why, post the success of …Indian Cookery, hosting a television show was a natural progression. Something Madhur did with much ease, even for her audition with the BBC. Recalling the incident, she talks about being approached by the BBC and that “if you’re passing through Britain, you can come audition for an Indian cookery show”. “I was quite irritated, to be honest. It is not like they were paying me for it,” she says with a laugh, adding, “I told them if and when I do pass Britain, I’d let them know. So when I did, I informed them and went in for the audition that I expected to be a formal one in the kitchen.”

Instead, Madhur was taken to the control room of a radio studio and asked to pretend how to cook a dish. “I used my imagination and narrated how to make a cucumber raita,” says Madhur, who goes on to narrate the audition, as if she were making the dish all over again. “They were so impressed, and after chatting privately for five minutes they said I was hired!” Thus was born Madhur Jaffrey’s Indian Cookery which premiered in the early ‘80s.

Madhur has been quite vocal about how being an actor made her an effective television cook. An actor learns the art of holding, and communicating with an audience, she says,“ and I used this knowledge to try and communicate with my television audience in the same way and keep them tuned to what I was saying”.

After watching the show, people would write her letters, and the show’s roaring success was “unexpected”. “I was actually doing something, not consciously, but unconsciously,” says the author, adding, “I was representing a more sophisticated India. The English thought of Indians as ‘they were our subjects at one point, and they are brown, boring, and uninteresting’,” elaborates Madhur.

So, when the show launched, it was aimed to be a “cultural eye-opener” and Madhur says the BBC did not expect the interest it garnered. “They had no idea that people would be that interested in it!” However, she says Manchester ran out of cilantro after watching her recipe for lemony chicken on the show, people lined up outside Selfridges for a signed copy of …Indian Cookery when it was launched. “People at immigration used to ask what I’m cooking next, but when I landed in America, no one knew me, which was great. I had the best of both worlds “

For Madhur, her favourite recipe from the book continues to be the khade masale ka gosht. “I made it for my children all along,” she says, adding how her daughter Sakina took the handwritten recipe with her to college. “Each kid left with their favourite recipes,” says Madhur.

As someone who enjoys savoury dishes, cooked with aromatic spice blends, it is no surprise that she continues to cook the food she loves. “Yesterday, I was so hungry for aloo chole so I made them with the mirch masala. It was quite delicious but exhausting.” She no longer writes down recipes, and like the rest of us, cooks out of what is in her fridge that particular day. “My husband (classical violinist Sanford Allen) says I make one dish and then it disappears because we never have it again,” she laughs.

With the book having over 40 curries and meaty dishes, it has just four desserts: sooji ka halwa, kulfi, gajar ka halwa, and seviyan. Madhur laughs as she explains why: “My father was once a manager of the Daurala sugar factory where all types of candies were made. When I visited with my siblings, the workers gave us all the candy in the world. So much that I got sick of it!” she recalls, adding, “I don’t have a sweet tooth at all and I can’t pretend to like desserts. The ones I do like, I added to the book.”

Her advice for anyone learning how to cook...“It depends on your ability to imagine. If you can read and imagine the dish in front of you, then go to my books or other good authors. I turn to personalities like Julia Child, and Marcella Hazan. I feel they know a lot more than I do.”