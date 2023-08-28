Where to have Onasadya in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on August 29, the Thiruvonam day

Thiruvananthapuram
Atelier, Marappalam
Vegetarian sadya is priced ₹649 and non-vegetarian at ₹799. Contact: 9961533339, 9387087066
Hilton Garden Inn, Statue
₹1,199 plus taxes per person. Contact: 8111886843
Hotel Horizon, Thampanoor
₹500 per head. Contact: 8281182811
Hyatt Regency, Thycaud
₹1,800 plus taxes. Contact: 6238600446
Hycinth, Thampanoor
₹1,099 plus taxes. Contact: 9400000773
Mascot Hotel, PMG
₹899 (if booked early). Contact: 9400008770
O by Tamara, Akkulam
₹1,099 plus taxes. Contact: 0471-7100111, 6660888
SFS Homebridge Hotel and Suites
Rate: ₹650 per head. Contact: 9745151005 (NH Bypass), 7034966644 (Vellayambalam)
SP Grand Days, Panavila
₹700 per head. Parcel services available, priced ₹675 (for one), ₹1,300 (for two) and ₹2,600 (for four). Contact: 9745313344, 9745000690
The Leela Kovalam A Raviz Hotel, Kovalam
₹2,000 per head. Contact: 7510593109
The South Park, Palayam
₹699 plus taxes per person. Contact: 6238501077
Taj Green Cove Resort and Spa, Kovalam
₹2,500 plus taxes. Contact: 70257 34553
Uday Suites, Shanghumugham
₹799 plus taxes. Contact: 9349152258, 8590158855
Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram
₹1,000 per head. Home delivery costs ₹1,500 (for two) plus delivery charges. Contact: 0471-4022100
KOCHI
Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort
₹700 plus taxes. For reservations contact: 0484-2750500
Casino Hotel, Willingdon Island
Non-vegetarian sadya priced ₹1,650. Contact: 920770406/01
East Indies, Fort Kochi
Vegetarian sadya costs ₹1,199 and non-vegetarian feast is priced ₹1,499. Contact: 9562970003
Forte Jetty, Fort Cochin
₹1,199 plus taxes. Contact: 0484-2704800.
Renai Cochin
₹790. Takeaway counters for payasam will have ada pradhaman, paalada, parippu pradhaman and pazham payasam. Contact: 9846935555.
Grand Hyatt
Sadya is priced ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 (plus taxes) for adults and kids respectively. Contact: 7593880526
Kochi Marriott Hotel
₹1,250 plus taxes per person. Contact: 8589989044, 8589989033
