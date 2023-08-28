Where to have Onasadya in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on August 29, the Thiruvonam day

August 28, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Atelier, Marappalam

Vegetarian sadya is priced ₹649 and non-vegetarian at ₹799. Contact: 9961533339, 9387087066

Hilton Garden Inn, Statue

₹1,199 plus taxes per person. Contact: 8111886843

Hotel Horizon, Thampanoor

₹500 per head. Contact: 8281182811

Hyatt Regency, Thycaud

₹1,800 plus taxes. Contact: 6238600446

Hycinth, Thampanoor

₹1,099 plus taxes. Contact: 9400000773

Mascot Hotel, PMG

₹899 (if booked early). Contact: 9400008770

O by Tamara, Akkulam

₹1,099 plus taxes. Contact: 0471-7100111, 6660888

SFS Homebridge Hotel and Suites

Rate: ₹650 per head. Contact: 9745151005 (NH Bypass), 7034966644 (Vellayambalam)

SP Grand Days, Panavila

₹700 per head. Parcel services available, priced ₹675 (for one), ₹1,300 (for two) and ₹2,600 (for four). Contact: 9745313344, 9745000690

The Leela Kovalam A Raviz Hotel, Kovalam

₹2,000 per head. Contact: 7510593109

The South Park, Palayam

₹699 plus taxes per person. Contact: 6238501077

Taj Green Cove Resort and Spa, Kovalam

₹2,500 plus taxes. Contact: 70257 34553

Uday Suites, Shanghumugham

₹799 plus taxes. Contact: 9349152258, 8590158855

Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram

₹1,000 per head. Home delivery costs ₹1,500 (for two) plus delivery charges. Contact: 0471-4022100

KOCHI

Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort

₹700 plus taxes. For reservations contact: 0484-2750500

Casino Hotel, Willingdon Island

Non-vegetarian sadya priced ₹1,650. Contact: 920770406/01

East Indies, Fort Kochi

Vegetarian sadya costs ₹1,199 and non-vegetarian feast is priced ₹1,499. Contact: 9562970003

Forte Jetty, Fort Cochin

₹1,199 plus taxes. Contact: 0484-2704800.

Renai Cochin

₹790. Takeaway counters for payasam will have ada pradhaman, paalada, parippu pradhaman and pazham payasam. Contact: 9846935555.

Grand Hyatt

Sadya is priced ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 (plus taxes) for adults and kids respectively. Contact: 7593880526

Kochi Marriott Hotel

₹1,250 plus taxes per person. Contact: 8589989044, 8589989033