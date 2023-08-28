HamberMenu
Where to have Onasadya in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi on August 29, the Thiruvonam day

Thiruvonam falls on August 29. If you are planning to eat out this Onam, here are a few options in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi

August 28, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Shilpa Nair Anand,Athira M
Onasadya

Onasadya | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thiruvananthapuram

Atelier, Marappalam

Vegetarian sadya is priced ₹649 and non-vegetarian at ₹799. Contact: 9961533339, 9387087066

Hilton Garden Inn, Statue

₹1,199 plus taxes per person. Contact: 8111886843

Hotel Horizon, Thampanoor

₹500 per head. Contact: 8281182811

Hyatt Regency, Thycaud

₹1,800 plus taxes. Contact: 6238600446

Hycinth, Thampanoor

₹1,099 plus taxes. Contact: 9400000773

Mascot Hotel, PMG

₹899 (if booked early). Contact: 9400008770

O by Tamara, Akkulam

₹1,099 plus taxes. Contact: 0471-7100111, 6660888

SFS Homebridge Hotel and Suites

Rate: ₹650 per head. Contact: 9745151005 (NH Bypass), 7034966644 (Vellayambalam)

SP Grand Days, Panavila

₹700 per head. Parcel services available, priced ₹675 (for one), ₹1,300 (for two) and ₹2,600 (for four). Contact: 9745313344, 9745000690

The Leela Kovalam A Raviz Hotel, Kovalam

₹2,000 per head. Contact: 7510593109

The South Park, Palayam

₹699 plus taxes per person. Contact: 6238501077

Taj Green Cove Resort and Spa, Kovalam

₹2,500 plus taxes. Contact: 70257 34553

Uday Suites, Shanghumugham

₹799 plus taxes. Contact: 9349152258, 8590158855

Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram

₹1,000 per head. Home delivery costs ₹1,500 (for two) plus delivery charges. Contact: 0471-4022100

KOCHI

Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort

₹700 plus taxes. For reservations contact: 0484-2750500

Casino Hotel, Willingdon Island

Non-vegetarian sadya priced ₹1,650. Contact: 920770406/01

East Indies, Fort Kochi

Vegetarian sadya costs ₹1,199 and non-vegetarian feast is priced ₹1,499. Contact: 9562970003

Forte Jetty, Fort Cochin

₹1,199 plus taxes. Contact: 0484-2704800.

Renai Cochin

₹790. Takeaway counters for payasam will have ada pradhaman, paalada, parippu pradhaman and pazham payasam. Contact: 9846935555.

Grand Hyatt

Sadya is priced ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 (plus taxes) for adults and kids respectively. Contact: 7593880526

Kochi Marriott Hotel

₹1,250 plus taxes per person. Contact: 8589989044, 8589989033

