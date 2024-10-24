Learn art of bread making with the Avin Thaliath’s new book 

Chef Avin Thaliath’s fondest memory is making his first baguette in France. “I remember shaping and scoring it to perfection. I took pictures of it like a trophy instead of eating it! It felt like my greatest achievement,” he recalls.

Co-founder of the Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts, a Bengaluru-based baking school, Avin has worked with renowned chefs like Antonio Bachour, Karim Bourgi, Charles Mampel and more who have significantly inspired his culinary journey. However, it was his mother and grandmother who encouraged him to pursue his passion.

Now he brings together his wealth of knowledge in his new book, A Baker’s Journey: Science in the Art of Baking. Today, along with teaching at the academy, he serves as a coach for Indian Baking team at the WorldSkills competition (a competition organised by the Amsterdam-based WorldSkills charity), and at Mondial du Pain (Meaning ‘bread world cup’ this is an international bread championship).

Avin enrolled at Christ University in 2001 and received a scholarship to study in France a year later. This experience transformed his perspective on the industry. Although he started his journey in cuisine and pastry, he kept looking for bigger challenges. He says, “I had a lot of scientific questions whose answers I was looking for. I don’t believe in being a part of the problem but rather solving it. That’s when I finally decided that bread is my ultimate goal.”

His book focusses on the anatomy of bread making, offering detailed explanations of the science behind each ingredient, complete with diagrams and chemical structures. It covers three main aspects — anthropology, the science, and the art of making bread. And hence the books attempts to cater to everyone.

Whether you want to know the origin of bread, the science behind its making or just try your hand at the recipes. “To combine all the three aspects in one book was the most challenging part. This book is my 13 years of research and practice. It has been analysed by scientists, food critics and historians,” says Avin, who also holds a PhD in oenology, the study of wines.

The 265-pager is a comprehensive manual for bakers. “People often think that bread is a simple subject, but it is not. It is the only product in the entire culinary world where every moment is a challenge. Factors like yeast, flour, water, humidity, and oven play a crucial role that result in great bread. It is important to understand the role and nature of every ingredient used. When you understand the science and the technique, you have successfully mastered the skill” he explains.

Additionally, Avin has included recipes of Indian breads as well, such as thepla, akki roti and dosa. He decided to do this as a tribute to his own heritage. Avin wants Indian breads to be recognised internationally and be given their due place in the world of global baking techniques. There are many techniques and recipes unique to Indian breads, as compared to their Western counterparts, namely the ingredients used.

Speaking of alternate grains, Avin feels that sourdough, vegan, and gluten-free breads are not new trends but rather a resurgence driven by health and lifestyle needs. Future artisanal breads will likely incorporate rice and millets, emphasising healthier options. The industry will increasingly focus on local sourcing, eco-friendly packaging, and the integration of technology, such as smart ovens and AI-assisted recipes, balancing traditional techniques with modern innovations to meet diverse consumer demands and sustainability concerns. So while A Baker’s Journey will keep you on your toes, you can also keep an eye out for Avin’s upcoming books, Breads of India and Temple food of India.

Tips for new bakers “Identify your ingredients accurately. Ensure that everything from the temperature of your ingredients to the room and humidity is correct. With the right knowledge, technique and timing, you can bake fantastic bread” “There are three types of yeast- fresh, dry and active dry yeast. One of the most common mistakes that bakers make is that they do not soak the yeast, which is why the activation does not happen. Make sure to dissolve the yeast in water with a little sugar and flour”

The book is priced at ₹4,799 and is available online. The e-book is priced at ₹699