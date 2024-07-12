The Long Table is different from your everyday restaurant. It is a dining concept designed around seasonal fruits and vegetables. Local influences are intertwined with western styles of cooking and presentation. It is a concept where one gets to dine when the chef and her team decides to cook, which is mostly on weekends.

Pragati Mitta started The Long Table to celebrate the kind of food she wanted to serve her diners. She calls herself ‘Legally-delicious’ on social media. Pragati is a lawyer, who graduated from St. Stephen’s College and the Faculty of Law at Delhi University. Pragati says: “Even though I completed my law and practised for a couple of years, my heart was in cooking.”

Pragati started cooking when she lived away from home for the first time during a summer internship in Egypt. “Experimenting with cooking made me decide on the ingredients and how I wanted to cook them based on how I wanted to enjoy them. I loved this phase of teaching myself, correcting, and finding ways to tweak my failures (if any) in the kitchen,” says Pragati.

Pragati continued experimenting with different cuisines and pushing boundaries. After gaining enough experience in cooking, she studied pastry and baking arts at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York.

“This turned out to be a whole new world for me. It made me excited every day to be in class because there was so much more to learn. Then, to round out my culinary knowledge, I enrolled in classes in local cuisine in Italy, France, Greece, Vietnam and Mexico. After culinary school, I returned to India and worked for a few years in Delhi at the Olive Group and L’Opéra, a French patisserie.”

Pragati loves to experiment with flavours and technique as evident from the menu she has designed for the curated mango dinner, which was a closing ceremony of sorts to the mango season in Hyderabad.

For dinner, which featured an all-mango menu, she presented mango tacos, a twisted achappam of sorts with mango pulissery and inji puli, a seven-mango salad and what not. Pragati said the idea behind the mango menu was to show the versatility of mango as a fruit in its various stages and varieties.

Pragati moved to Hyderabad a couple of years ago with the intention of starting a food venture using produce from her family farm, just outside the city. She worked as a consultant to a few restaurants in Hyderabad to better understand the food market and preferences of the city.

She explains, “To turn my dream restaurant into a reality I also wanted to understand what the city loves as I wanted a different identity for my food. Then I decided to try the weekend dinner and also do private dinners for special occasions at people’s homes. The Long Table is a culmination of all my travels and experience in the food industry over a decade. If asked to explain TLT, I would say it offers experiential dining in the intimate setting of a home in Hyderabad. It comprises limited-edition seasonal menus using fresh, locally sourced produce. The attempt at TLT is to bring the world on a table, fusing international and local flavours.”

Pragati works with a small team, including a couple of chefs who work exclusively with her. The Long Table also does special pop-ups at restaurants.

Pragati announces her menu and dinner opening for booking on her Instagram page.

