Koox in Chennai turns five with new Thai fusion menu

When Koox launched back in 2019, it soon became a hot spot for date nights, delectable sushi and fine Japanese Robata. This year it celebrates its fifth anniversary with the launch of a new menu, Koi & Khao where Thai and Japanese flavours come together.

“Koi is the fish that symbolises good luck in Japanese culture and Khao is rice in Thai, which is also a staple part of their meals. I felt a new menu was the best way to thank our guests and patrons for the last five years, especially in today’s scenario where restaurants mushroom and close within a matter of months.” says Shweta Gupta, Founder and CEO of Koox.

With close to 30 new dishes and beverages, the new menu is a result of Shweta’s travels, brought to life by Chef Ann, Chef De Cuisine (Thai) and Chef Ganesh Sonari, Chef de cuisine. “One of my favourite Japanese restaurants is Koyn in London. Recently, they opened a Koyn Thai in collaboration with a Thai chef. This happened just as we had begun planning for Koi and Khao. Both the cuisines have flavours and techniques that complement each other and so the fusion won’t seem out of sorts,” explains Shweta.

First we are served a tall green drink - the Nitro Thai Basil Fiz. It is made with cucumber water, thai basil shrub, saline solution and infused with nitro air. While the drink is refreshing, it is similar to the cucumber water offered in spas and is not compelling to continue sipping.

Redemption came in the form of salads. The grilled smoked beef salad with crunchy iceberg lettuce, garlic, chilli and grapeseed oil is flavourful with succulent meat and salty dressing. The Prawn pomelo salad is vibrant with juicy pomelo, lemongrass and a spicy kick from Thai chilli.

Then came the small plates. The broccoli tempura is made with Shichimi, spicy Japanese seasoning and garlic with a spicy and tangy mayo drizzle. The broccoli is perfectly al dente along with a crunchy fried exterior. Kataifi prawns, a dish that has featured in a lot of menus across restaurants in recent times, come with a red chilli and fish sauce dip. The kataifi is a bit over fried giving the dish a slightly bitter taste but the spicy and salty dip makes up for it.

There are only sea-food options in the specials section. Hokkaido scallops is a bright dish with seared scallops served on a bed of creamy corn and jalapeno sauce. The tender mollusks are topped with a sprinkle of spicy Togarashi seasoning, amping up the overall heat quotient of the dish. The Tom Kha chilli sea bass is made with red chilli, Thai basil, and lemongrass. The flaky fish melts into the hot sauce, potent with galangal and basil.

In the large plates, the pumpkin with Massaman sauce is an interesting dish. The thick sauce is slightly sweet and creamy from the coconut milk. It resembles a red curry but with more depth. The meaty pumpkin cuts like butter while the fried onion and garlic crisps add texture to the creamy dish. “We see that rice and greens are becoming optional these days. People enjoy their protein as it is without the news to pair it with a carb. However, people can order morning glory or jasmine rice on the side,” Shweta says.

The Thai chilli fried rice comes with juicy slices of katsu chicken, fried egg and prawn crackers, making it a wholesome meal. The bright orange rice is studded with zucchini and carrots. The use of fresh basil cuts through the numbing spiciness of the rice to be punctuated by a bite of the crunchy prawn crackers. This dish is quintessential if the dinner evolves into a more boozy affair.

We try the cocktail ‘Sabi Sabi’ which in Japanese means gossip. The drink is as enticing as its namesake and is also a part of the new cocktail menu. The light green drink is made with rum, sake and thai basil. The drink comes with a wafer and three drops of sweet and tart basil molecules.

Do not forget to end the meal with the creamy baked yoghurt. It has brulee top which upon cracking drowns the spoon in a soft cloud of yoghurt made with sour cream and honey. It comes topped with whipped cream, figs and a blueberry.

The new menu is sea-food dominant with vibrant dishes and bold flavours but could do with more vegetarian dishes. The old Koox menu will still be available to order from. Koi and Khao launches on 12 June at 7 pm.

Koox is at Novotel Chennai,Chamiers Road, Nandanam. A meal for two including beverages costs ₹4000. For reservations contact +91 7824808019 / 7824808009