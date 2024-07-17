The chefs behind Kolkata’s Sienna Store and Cafe describe their cuisine as “Bengal-forward.” Located in Hindustan Park neighbourhood, the cafe is deeply rooted in the state’s heritage. Chefs Avinandan Kundu and Koyel Roy Nandy ‘baajar-to-table’ style weekly menus shine the spotlight on fresh ingredients from local markets. The restaurant comes to The Courtyard, Bengaluru for a food and ceramic pop-up, with a menu that promises to tell the story of Bengal.

Sienna traces its origins to Shanti Niketan more than 20 years ago, where it began as a factory making ceramics. Eight years ago it opened in its present location as a cafe to support the store that was selling textiles and ceramics. The focus slowly shifted to the food as well, over the lockdown years. “I don’t know of any other restaurants in the world that have the ability to do their own ceramics, crockery, napkins— everything in house,” Avinandan says. “We are a serious food operation too now. We have made an effort to focus on the region when it comes to the cuisine.”

This is the second time the cafe is in Bengaluru for a pop-up. Happy with the feedback they received, they are back for round two. Instead of a set menu, they are offering a la carte options.

The menu features Bengali ingredients but in modern avatars. So you may spot ingredients such as potol (pointed gourd) or chola’r dal (chana dal). But, for instance, the chola’r dal is made into a hummus and served with nimki. “We are trying to represent all of Bengali culture, not just west, but also east Bengali and Bangladeshi culture. We generally eat more duck and mutton in our homes. So here also we are trying to use more of that,” adds Koyel.

They are also trying to hit the nostalgia factor with dishes like maach’r dim (fish egg) XO rice, golda chingri (prawns) and bhekti a la Kiev (a dish where the beloved barramundi fish is given the chicken Kiev treatment). For dessert, they offer aam doi, mango yoghurt and malai toast brulee. “Malai toast is a popular street food found in office areas,” Kundu adds.

The event will also feature a pop-up store where guests can pick up ceramics and fabrics, and pottery workshops for beginners and advanced learners. “

Prices start at ₹1,200. At The Courtyard, Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru. July 19 - 21, 6 pm onwards. For more details call, 7338677996

