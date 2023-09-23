September 23, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST

Today, on International Day of Sign Languages, KFC India is using its bucket to raise awareness about Indian Sign Language. The specially designed bucket features a step-by-step pictorial sign language equivalent to commonly used verbal words and phrases. This initiative gives consumers a chance to learn to communicate in the Indian Sign Language (ISL).

The ‘Sign Language Buckets’available across all KFC restaurants in India this week, have pictures of some basic terms such as ‘hello’, ‘please’, ‘good morning’, ‘how are you’, ‘have a good day’, ‘lol’ and ‘What’s up?’ to serve as ice breakers when communicating with the differently-abled staff. The bucket also includes signs for numbers and sizes to facilitate ordering.

The sign language bucket and the #SpeakSign campaign are part of KFC India’s Kshamata program, which is aimed at feeding people’s potential, and bridging the gender and ability gap. Kshamata program is also committed towards empowering women and the speech and hearing-impaired at their restaurants.

This apart, a special sign language menu is also being introduced across Special KFC restaurants (in Hyderabad at Raj Bhawan Road and Cine Planet in Kompally) that are operated by speech and hearing-impaired employees, giving consumers a chance to learn how to sign for their favourite KFC items.

All these special KFCs across India will go silent on September 23, with team members cheering on consumers to use fewer words and more signs. In addition , short tutorial videos will also be featured on KFC India’s Instagram handle to guide customers on how to converse in sign at a Special KFC restaurant.