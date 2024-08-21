If you are a seafood lover in Chennai, you have likely heard of Kasimedu, the city’s prime spot for the freshest catch. As part of the Madras Day 2024 celebrations by The Hindu’s Made of Chennai initiative, a food walk is being organised at Kasimedu on August 24, from 7am to 9am, in collaboration with food blogger Shabnam Kamil.

“Kasimedu is inseparable from the essence of Chennai. It’s not just about the bustling fishing trade; the community here is an integral part of the city’s fabric,” shares Shabnam, explaining why they chose the harbour.

The food walk promises to be an immersive journey through Kasimedu Harbour, offering participants a unique glimpse into the vibrant food culture and rich fishing traditions of the area. With only 20 spots available, the experience is designed to be intimate and engaging. Participants will visit the bustling fish markets, where they will observe the morning’s fresh catch being sorted and sold. Traditional eateries will also be on the itinerary, providing a taste of local seafood delicacies and an understanding of its preparation and cultural significance.

“The walkers will get a chance to be a part of the community,” says Shabnam. “If you wake up at 7am in Kasimedu on a Saturday, you will boats coming in with fresh catch, the busy market, and the thriving life of the fisherfolk.” Participants will also learn about the process of making dry fish, or karuvadu, which is often overlooked in favour of fresh seafood. Additionally they will get a closer look at the different boating and fishing equipment used by the community.

As part of the experience of dining like a local in Kasimedu, participants will have the opportunity to taste dishes prepared in the neighbourhood using the freshest catch. This experience extends beyond just tasting food — it is about understanding the deep connection between the community and the sea. Traditional eateries in the area will showcase their culinary expertise, offering authentic seafood dishes that have been passed down through generations.

In addition to being a hands-on experience of Chennai’s maritime traditions, the food walk is also a chance to purchase high-quality seafood and learn a recipe or two to try at home, allowing you to bring a piece of Kasimedu’s rich culinary heritage into your own kitchens.

The Kasimedu trail is on 24 August between 7am and 9am. For registrations visit https://madeofchennai.thehindu.com/