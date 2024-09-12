Karnataka’s urban farmers champion millets to create cookies, idly mixes, pasta

Forgotten Foods and Plesantre @ Prakruti Farms

Nestled on a sprawling five-acres in Tharalu, off the busy Kanakapura Road, is a tropical seven-layered food forest that has been designed to mimic the natural ecosystems found in tropical regions. Prakruti Farms, run by Raja Varun and Nethra HB, is an organic permaculture farm with fruit-bearing trees, timber species, aromatic plants, flowering species, herbs, medicinal plants, as well as roots and tubers. “My father, driven by his passion for farming, acquired our farmland about 25 years ago. From a young age, I spent my weekends and vacations at the farm, and enjoyed trekking through forests. This connection with Nature inspired my interest in natural farming and permaculture. Over the past 12 years, I’ve immersed myself in learning and implementing these practices at Prakruti Farms,” says Raja, adding that several areas of the farm are dedicated to chikoo and coconut orchards, while others are spread out with lush betel nut plantations.

The husband-wife duo explain that they adhere to sustainable farming practices. “We create our natural fertilizer, jeevamrut, which is made using cow dung and urine, enriching the soil and promoting healthy plant growth,” says Nethra, adding that they also run a farmstay for guests keen on learning about permaculture and getting a taste of the rural life. “Our farm is also home to a variety of animals, including desi cows, chickens, sheep, rabbits, and dogs, each playing a vital role in our integrated farming system,” she adds.

Today, the duo also helms Forgotten Foods and Plesantre, two homegrown brands that retail traditional, nutrient-dense foods and new-age recipes respectively. “Forgotten Foods features traditional recipes made with ancient ingredients, while Plesantre offers contemporary, modern-day recipes. Our product lineup includes millet grains, native rice varieties, specialty flours, flakes, honey, breakfast mixes, granola, and health drinks. Our journey of creating these unique millet related products started from our farm and now we are sourcing the millets from many other farms,” says Raja.

He attributes the rising interest in buying directly from farmers to the superior product quality, and the rise of farmer aggregator apps. “The increased connectivity between farmers and consumers through the Internet have played a significant role. There’s also a growing awareness about sustainable and ethical farming practices, the desire to support local economies, and the appeal of knowing the source of one’s food,” he shares.

Future plans include expanding their clean label product range to include herbs, grains, unique chutney powders, pickles, snacks, and more.

Upwards of ₹200 on forgottenfoods.shop

PulpyGrainz Foods @ GG Farms

After working in the corporate world for 23 years, Guru Prasad called it quits in 2016 and took up his passion for farming full-time. Three years later, he founded Pulpy Grainz, a millet-based food company that retails cookies, pasta, crackers, rusks, and nutri-bars, among other products.

At the farm, Guru says they cultivate mangoes, bananas, figs, jackfruits, blackberries, water apples and star fruits, among other fruits. “The property was a plain rain fed land when we purchased it in 1982. As it is a rain-fed area, we planted mango saplings in 1992, and for the past 30+ years, it was a mono commercial crop (mango). A few seasonal crops (millets, broad beans, toor dal) were cultivated during the rainy season,” explains Guru.

“Though we had 1000+ good yielding mango trees, as every farmer does, we used to lease it out to middlemen during the mango season. In 2012-13, the lease price offered by the middleman was so low that we decided to sell the mangoes ourselves. I decided to sell them at the company I worked at.”

Although he was not able to sell the entire harvest (50+ tonnes) and ended up wasting/dumping fruit, Guru says the total earnings from the sale was equivalent to the total money paid by the middleman for the entire crop.

After planning for the next season, he hosted mango picking events, and has since diversified the crops to include jackfruit varieties, figs, guava, sweet lime, banana, starfruit, water apple, jamun, and apples. A pulping facility has also been set up on the farm to process raw fruit into pulp, thereby avoiding any wastage from unsold fruits. “This facility prevents farmers from selling their fruit in distress or throwing it on the street because of the low price. We have also helped many farmers to process their produce into value-added products in our facility,” says Guru who retails cookies, pastas, etc.

Addressing the many challenges of running a farm, he says deteriorating soil quality due to the over dosage of pesticide and chemicals remains a hurdle. “The good micro-organisms in the soil are killed resulting in the dead soil. So, It takes many years to rejuvenate the soil to adopt natural farming. The patience and investment is huge to bring the soil to life.”

Manufacturing value-added products without preservatives and chemicals is another challenge. “It takes months and sometimes years to experiment and create the right formulation. Also, the shelf-life for these chemical-free products is shorter than commercial counterparts. This creates a big hurdle in stocking with retailers who don’t prefer to keep products that have a shelf-life of six months or less,” explains Guru, who is now working on creating a 100% millet rusk, sauces, a museli mix, and an Energy bar.

Upwards of ₹75. To order, Whatsapp 9353147467, 9845229929

Nutriio @ Bengaluru

The journey to launch a brand that catered to healthy kitchen staples began when Pavana YJ was looking for natural and preservative-free food to offer her newborn. “My exploration started from my kitchen and the wisdom shared by elders in the family. The initial recipes were with ragi as it was our staple food, and I was also trying to explore, learn and make other baby foods using native grains,” shares Pavana, the brand’s founding partner.

Cut to 2020, when she launched Nutriio Products with the support of her husband, N Raja Deepak, and they offer sprouted flours, preservative-free dosa and idly mixes, activated millets, and activated millet flours. “We manufacture all our products using the ancient concepts of sprouting, fermentation, and dehydration combined with science,” she adds.

Pavana sources most of the raw materials directly from marginal farmers and farmer producer organisations (FPOs) who follow natural farming methods. Today, their product catalogue boasts of sprouted health mixes such as red and black rice mix, sprouted pearl millet and lotus seeds mix; and sprouted flours such as whole wheat, finger millet, sorghum, red rice, popped finger millet. Their ready-to-cook range comprises fermented little millet dosa, fermented banana stem dosa and idly, activated foxtail millet pongal, activated kodo millet bisibele bath, among others.

She explains that today’s customer is keen on natural and preservative-free food products. Something she observed after participating in several farmers’ markets and flea markets. “They are looking to fight many lifestyle diseases by switching to healthy eating habits. Also, the repeat orders that we receive is a promising trend.”

Upwards of ₹65. Details on nutriio.in