A residents’ association in Thiruvananthapuram converts vacant plots to agricultural land to win State Farm Awards 2023

When overgrown vacant plots in their neighbourhood turned into dumping yards, members of Kadayilmudumbu Residents’ Welfare Association (KRWA) in Thiruvananthapuram found a solution — farming. The Association, which falls under Koduganoor ward, has eventually been chosen as the best residents’ association involved in farming activities at the Kerala State Farm Awards-2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association grows a variety of crops on nearly two acres spread across seven plots. This is in addition to homestead cultivation undertaken by families.

“It is the result of the collective effort of our residents. Even though most of us are employed, we devote time to cultivate various crops,” says Swapna Raj RV, president of KRWA. Swapna, a staff at the insurance section of Government Medical College, adds, “At a time when people are moving away from agriculture we decided to encourage it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The plots were left unattended for years because the owners are either living abroad or in other parts of the city. “The Association does not own any plot. But when people started dumping waste on those vacant plots, we got in touch with the owners to know if we could take up those on lease to start farming and they agreed. Now we grow plantain, tapioca, golden cucumber, salad cucumber, different varieties of amaranthus, vegetables and other crops,” says Sijukumar PN, secretary of the Association, an award-winning farmer.

Sijukumar, an ex-serviceman, adds, “Others who have bought land in our ward have contacted us to start farming on their plots. If things fall in place, we will be able to start farming in another 1.5 acres.”

The Association, formed in 2003, has 174 families and almost all of them cultivate one crop or the other at their households. “Although our farming activities started in 2022, we expanded it last year. We distributed over one lakh saplings among the residents,” says Sijukumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

He adds, “We introduced corn cultivation last year. In addition, saplings of all kinds of vegetables and a few pulses were distributed. The harvest was sold among the members and excess produce was given to the eco shop of Vattiyoorkkavu Krishi Bhavan.”

Fish farming is another activity undertaken by the Association. Tanks were set up at the houses of two members for the same.

The 18-member executive committee is also encouraging children to take up farming. Classes are conducted every month and a potted plant is given to each child with a specific crop that they have to take care of.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Onam around the corner, preparations are in full swing to grow more vegetables for the festival market. Last year they sold snake gourd, tapioca, cucumber and amaranthus through the Krishi Bhavan. “There was a bumper harvest of snake gourd — around 250 kilograms. This year we will have other vegetables as well and we plan to sell them through our own counter,” the office-bearers add.

During this year’s Vishu, the Association had distributed kanikkonna (golden shower), jackfruit, mango, cucumber and pineapple cultivated or sourced from within the ward to 120 families in the Association.

“We are also promoting the cultivation of black dammar (kunthirikkam). Recently we gave away a sapling to a government school at Kulasekharam. More saplings are getting ready to be distributed to temples, churches and those who need the plant,” Sijukumar says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.