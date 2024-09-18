ITC foods are now on online delivery platforms

Enjoying succulent kebabs, in your pyjamas, while watching your favourite television show at home would probably top your wishlist on weekends. While at it, adding some dal makhani with a lachha paratha and a biryani seems quite natural. Now, the prospect of enjoying such delicacies from the ITC brand, at home, is possible, thanks to Food Tech which merges digital innovation with culinary expertise ‘to provide a premium dining experience in the comfort of consumers’ homes.’

This concept drives ITC to become India’s first ‘delivery-focused ‘ premium food tech venture, leveraging the culinary expertise of its hotels and its food business’s large-scale food manufacturing capabilities. It took up small pilots and experiments, adopting a lean startup methodology and currently has 31 kitchens in three cities: two in Hyderabad, 20 in Bengaluru and nine in Chennai.

Rohit Bhalla, Business Head, Food tech explains the concept, “The brand’s vision was to explore opportunities in the intersection of digital sustainability and enterprise trends. We built the case around a fairly nascent industry three or four years back. Then, thanks to delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, the whole ecosystem around ordering food of your choice from a restaurant grew exponentially.”

What does this mean for diners? ITC’s food tech ventures– ITC Masterchef Creations, ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations and ITC Aashirvaad Soul Creations are available on Swiggy and Zomato. Having tasted the food that comes in eco-friendly food packaging, I can vouch for the taste, quality and freshness of the food delivered. Mind you, I tried more than just the biryani and kebabs.

On my menu were moong dal khichdi, lachha paratha, dal makhani, dabeli, murgh lababdar and paneer bhurji. All the dishes from ITC Master Chef Creations tasted like those made at any of the ITC hotels. The taste and portion size of dal makhani will leave you happy. The biryani comes with fewer pieces of chicken but each chicken piece is soft, well-flavoured and cooked to perfection; it is not fibrous or chunky, which tends to be bland in the centre. The dabeli hits the sweet spot for chaat lovers. Among the vegetarian selections, apart from dal makhani, paneer bhurji paired well with the moong dal khichdi.

Who prepares all this food? “This venture, by design, is a hyper-local business. So we have two models of kitchens: One is a central bulk preparation kitchen, and the second is for the last mile finishing kitchen. When I say ITC has 20 kitchens in Bengaluru, these 20 are the last mile finishing kitchens,” explains Rohit.

Explaining the functioning of the kitchens, Rohit says, “The base gravies and base preps are made in the bulk kitchen. Since this is a scale business, a bulk preparation kitchen would process around 3000 kilograms of dal makhani in a day. The daily chilled logistics model takes them to the finishing kitchens. Once the consumer places an order, the dishes are prepared using these base ingredients, in the local finishing kitchen.”

Last year, Ashirvaad Soul Creations, the veg-only brand, introduced a Navratri special menu comprising sabudana vada, sabudana khichdi, rajgira puri, no onion- no garlic gravies, and desserts like copra pak. For kebab lovers, ITC Food Tech is offering 10 non-veg kebabs as well as varieties like galautis. He says, “During the mutton festival, we introduced a range of mutton shikampuri kebabs.”

What next? A dedicated vegan menu? Let’s wait and watch new on the menu.