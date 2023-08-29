Italian bartenders Tommaso Cecca and Saverio Casella help Mumbai bartenders deconstruct the classic negroni

August 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

On a whirlwind tour through Asia, Tommaso Cecca and Saverio Casella, bartenders from Milan’s Camparino in Galleria bar, managed to do a little bit of everything.

They attended the Asia’s 50 Best Bars awards weekend in Hong Kong and conducted a series of classes for bartenders in Jakarta and Mumbai. Though rain forced their class to be rescheduled in Mumbai, they made it in time to take over the bar at Bandra’s Hakkasan, where the menu included cocktails like X negroni, bitter Paloma, grass Campari and classic negroni.

The fact that there are multiple negronis on offer should not be surprising, given its current popularity in the craft cocktail sphere. Made of three ingredients — gin, Campari and sweet vermouth, it has become a cocktail that can be infused, barrel-aged and clarified to put a spin on its traditional recipe.

Cecca, who is the global head of Camaparino, points out that the cocktail gets its taste from a range of botanicals across all three primary ingredients. He says: “Campari, the recipe is secret, you know; but probably there are more than 25 [botanicals] in it. In the vermouth, the Classico Rosso, they include more than 15 to 20 botanicals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Add to that the botanicals in a gin, and all put together, that is what gives the drink its distinctive notes. Cecca explains: “We are talking about the amazing cocktail with almost 50 botanicals, very well-balanced in all the flavours.” This richness is what customers have taken to, making the jewel-red cocktail a favourite across the world. (Campari gives the negroni’s its iridescent red colour.)

Cecca, who has been working with the company for six years, says he has seen the drinking culture evolving at Camaparino. The type of international customer he sees is very well-travelled. Milan locals, he stresses, treat the bar like a neighbourhood haunt saying, “locals can be in Camaparino two or three times a week.”

This is no surprise given that it was founded by Davide Campari, the son of the creator of distinctive red Italian liqueur. Since 1915, the bar has been a place for the traditionally Italian aperitif, and more recently, its earned successive spots on the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

He notes that Camaparino must remain timeless while at the same time, keep up with international trends. He says, “We are looking at new cocktails and new techniques for making them to guarantee a new experience always to our customers.” Globally too, he spotlights how bars and bartenders are looking for new ingredients — be it herbs or fruits or even local spirits.

Given the heavy rains in Mumbai, there was not much time to visit the markets and see local produce — which is normally on the cards for any first timer. However, Cecca is looking forward to coming back in the future and seeing all that he can get his hands on while here. For now, here’s hoping his industry session could mean a better negroni for cocktail drinkers in the city, and maybe even one that encapsulates Mumbai.

Here’s how to make a classic negroni.

Ingredients

Gin 30ml Campari 30ml Sweet vermouth 30ml

Method

Add the gin, Campari and sweet vermouth to a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over a large cube of ice.

Garnish with an orange peel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.