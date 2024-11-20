Into the world of pure vegetarian cooking with Prema Srinivasan

Every time I visited my father’s hometown, Kumbakonam, as a child, he would take me to spots that would take him back to his childhood — where his grandmother prepared elai vadam or to the corner where he enjoyed a steaming tumbler of filter kaapi. The second edition of the late Prema Srinivasan’s Pure Vegetarian brought back those memories.

Prema Srinivasan’s Pure Vegetarian delves into traditional South Indian recipes, with a particular focus on the culinary practices of a Vaishnavite kitchen. Spanning 384 pages, this creation by the author is a beginner-friendly guide to vegetarian cooking. Beyond her culinary expertise, the book showcases Prema’s extensive research on food and her ability to weave life’s anecdotes seamlessly into her work.

Today’s cooks and diners are so accustomed to modern equipment that the names and purposes of traditional vessels have become obscure. For instance, the venkala panai (pot) in our home makes an appearance only during Pongal, and I recall using a shard of a broken kal chatti (soapstone vessel) as makeshift chalk.

Prema’s detailed notes on different types of vessels and their uses are enlightening. It is surprising to note that adai was not traditionally made on a dosa tawa but on a specific shallow, concave girdle called adai madukku. The evolution of Indian cookers is equally fascinating and has been documented. The author says that before today’s pressure cooker, there were the Icmic cookers from Bengal, the Santosh cookers from Bombay, and the Rukmini cookers from Tamil Nadu.

Besides the right equipment, accurate measurements can make or break a recipe. Prema begins her discussion on measurements with the example of author Champalakshmi Ammal from Srirangam, whose cookbook uses measures like pinches, finger lengths, and fistfuls. However, she also provides a comprehensive conversion chart that translates grams and kilograms into spoons and cups. While this chart may feel redundant in an era of voice-activated assistants, it still serves as a thoughtful inclusion. This section is followed by pre-cooking essentials, covering basics such as soaking and achieving the correct consistencies for sugar and jaggery syrup.

The recipes in the book begin on page 35, starting with offerings served in temples across India. It features 22 recipes, including akkara adisil from Srivilliputhur inspired by Andal’s verses, Kanchipuram idli made in baskets, and peda from the Puri Jagannath temple. Two distinct puliodharai recipes have also been included — one from the Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane, Chennai and another from the Tiru Narayana temple in Melkote, Karnataka.

This encyclopaedic cookbook features over 100 recipes, complemented by aesthetic yet simple food photography and notes about the author’s friends and family who contributed their recipes. It offers a diverse range of dishes, from bisi bele bath and ellorai (sesame seed rice) to salad, dal, gojju, kuzhambu, rasam, sweets, and tiffin.

Recipes from other regions of India, such as til pitha from Assam, madra from Himachal Pradesh, and pazhutha pavakkai thokku (ripe bitter gourd chutney) from Kongunadu, are also included. Notably, none of the recipes uses onion or garlic, and the book provides ingredient substitution suggestions and pairing notes. An intriguing detail is the serving order of dishes as per Ayurvedic principles.

The final recipe is South Indian filter coffee — a fitting conclusion. Unlike the usual milk-and-decoction version, this recipe incorporates cardamom and rose water. Towards the end, Prema shares miscellaneous tips, such as adding a pinch of sugar to gravy, and highlights kitchen hygiene practices, making this a holistic guide for anyone keen on exploring vegetarian cooking.

Originally published in 2013, this edition has been released by Harper Collins. Pure Vegetarian is priced at ₹1,299.