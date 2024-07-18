Asia’s 50 Best Bars awarded Yangdup Lama of Sidecar in Delhi as the Roku Industry Icon award 2024, making Yangdup the first Indian from the industry to win the title. This international award is a recognition by alco-bev industry experts of not only the craft but also the individual’s contribution to the world of cocktails.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars, are voted by members of the bar industry, media and mixology experts and are judged by at categories like quality of drinks, level of service and the vibe.

Mixologist, bartender and entrepreneur—Yangdup’s USP has been his craft, storytelling, and understanding of local ingredients and liqueurs. His commitment to creative cocktail-making has inspired the bar sector to up its game in India.

Speaking over the telephone, an ecstatic Yangdup Lama says, “I feel accomplished because elders of my village (Gayabari, near Darjeeling) are as excited as I am. Our village WhatsApp group hasn’t stopped buzzing with congratulatory messages. The award is a surprise for me. The award is important because it puts India on the cocktail map.”

Recognising the import of the award, he explains, “The Roku Industry Icon Award is not decided by a vote; it is decided by the influence of global experts from the beverage industry worldwide. This global award bestows a great responsibility because India is not a cocktail country at all; we are just getting started in it. This award is not only about drinks and the craft in the cocktail industry; it weighs the individual’s contribution to the industry, through seminars, training, wellbeing, and development. My seminars are not always about new drinks or new crafts, they are about how individuals must have discipline and ensure wellbeing along with that of others.”

Yangdup said at Liquid Legends, a seminar in 2023 in Dubai, he spoke about ‘knowing yourself’, how you progress, work-life balance and thinking beyond concepts like inspiration and influencers. “It was about setting a mark for yourself and others, about the journey from my humble background to where I am. Don’t just make a delicious drink, but make a delicious ‘you’.”

Yangdup Lama’s grand plan in life did not feature cocktails. His journey has been evolving. “As a hotelier, I began working at a bar at the Hyatt, assisting the lead bartender. Slowly, I fell in love with the craft of making cocktails. After five years at Hyatt, I set up my own company, Cocktails and Dreams, which offers mobile barkeeping for events. From a team of 20, we grew and launched Cocktails and Dreams School of Bar and Beverage Management, one of the first bartending schools in India.“

At every opportunity he gets, Yangdup urges young professionals to not give up on learning and teaching. He says “There is no alternative to practicing, teaching and improvising the craft you already know. In no profession can one say, ‘I have learnt enough’.”