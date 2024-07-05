A decade or so ago, bread in India was limited to the classic store-bought branded loaves — primarily white or milk bread and the occasional ‘brown’ and ‘atta’ variants. Today, artisanal breads like sourdough, Korean buns, multigrain pavs and millet baguettes are commonplace not just on restaurant menus but also in the everyday Indian household.

Artisanal bakers are using local ingredients, heritage grains, and superfoods, making gourmet bread mainstream with easy accessibility, variety, and effective price points. Think paneer makhni babkas, buckwheat loaves, and thandai choux.

Loafer & Co, Bengaluru

After having lived in Europe for a few years, and having fallen in love with the bakeries there, Pranav Ullal returned to India hoping to “recreate that same experience, but use local ingredients and tap into the diversity of grains we have in India”.

In 2018, he kickstarted Loafer & Co in Bengaluru with a range of millet loaves, ancient wheat sourdough, Japanese milk loaves, bagels, whole wheat and millet focaccia. “Our main focus has always been bread,” shares Pranav, 41, adding, “We play around a lot with grain combinations to come up with novel breads. Over the years, we have used grains like black rice, millets and buckwheat to create breads from around the world,” says the founder-baker.

Observing more people switch to artisanal bread, Pranav says it has become a part of their regular diet. “There is a lot more awareness about what people are putting into their bodies and the necessity to diversify nutrient intake,” he says, adding that workshops on bread baking, and fermentation are also in the works.

Currently, the menu offers a range of sourdough, Goan poie and bagels, among other products. “Since we have experimented a lot over the years, it took a while for us to arrive at our current line up. The breads we are making now have been on the menu for two years and the core list hasn’t changed for a while. So now from time to time we do weekly specials,” says Pranav, adding that the bestsellers include caper and olive focaccia rolls, plain and seed sourdough, and multigrain-seed loafers with millets and seeds.

A few products like the banana bread and melt-in-the-mouth chocolate barks, which they used to only make for the festive season, are now permanently on the menu on popular demand. “We have recently also started making pizza, and hope to launch a pizza and sandwich shop this year,” he says, adding that he has started hosting private pizza parties at the bakery.

Delivery on Tuesdays and Fridays only. loaferandco.com or WhatsApp 8431997507

Krumb Kraft, Bengaluru

In 2022, Nirmal PV and Bela Shah, both hospitality industry veterans, were looking to launch a bakery specialising in “wholesome, handmade, freshly-baked goods that were free from chemicals and preservatives”.

Nirmal explains how they chanced upon Krumbkraft, which was a niche five-year-old sourdough bakery in Bengaluru, and the owner was moving back to Germany. “We felt that Krumbkraft had the values and the kind of products we decided to buy the company,” he says of the brand that now retails a range of sourdough breads, bagels, ciabatta, baguettes, focaccia, and more.

“Bengaluru has a good market for quality products,” believes Nirmal, adding, “We have a lot of discerning people who understand the quality of food they consume. Sourdough breads are still a niche product, but we have seen a huge increase in the number of people who are seeking honest, wholesome products. Additionally, new age restaurants and cafés too have shown interest in moving to sourdough breads.”

While Krumbkraft started with sourdough breads as the main focus, the duo has expanded to include breads with flavours such as sun-dried tomatoes and jalapeño, olive rosemary, and the cranberry walnut, which is the most popular. On customer requests, the team has added products to their catalogue, including the recently-launched sourdough soft sandwich loaf. “It is popular among children and the elderly who find it difficult to consume the hard crust of the regular boules,” says Nirmal, who also introduced a range of whole wheat and jaggery tea cakes (banana, carrot, zucchini, dates) last year.

Krumbkraft has almost 55-60 different products for regular B2C sales; mostly sourdough products like breads, crackers, mueslis, biscottis, jams, cookies, and cakes. “We have now introduced a pull apart garlic bread, spinach and beetroot sourdough crackers, and we have started retailing sandwiches made using our freshly baked sourdough ciabattas and bagels,” he says, adding that the team is now working on millet-based breads, cakes, and cookies..

Pre-order on krumbkraft.in or WhatsApp +91 7829915151

Beyond Loaf, Chennai

A lockdown obsession-turned-business venture, is how Shika Parakh describes her Chennai-based brand. “Although I’d never baked anything before, during the pandemic-induced lockdown there was an obsession to make bread every afternoon,” says the 30-year-old who had done a basic bread making workshop at a family friend’s in early 2019, and “nothing really came of it at the time”. After just making bread every day (and half of them were really bad loaves), Shika and her husband Ritesh started experimenting with different ingredients they had at home.

“At one point, I made so much bread that we started sharing with friends and family. That’s when the business clicked, because they wanted to order more!” she says of the brand formed in 2020. “We were sold out for the first six months, and were only working on pre-orders for 1.5 years. By then, my husband and sister had come on board full-time.”

The brand launched with 14 bread variants (Mexican fiesta, cheddar jalapeño, chocolate babka, podi bombs, Bombay bloom, berry and cream cheese babka, sliders) and today has over 75 products. Recent additions include lemon cheesecake muffins, vanilla custard bombolines, nutella bombolines, almond swirls, among others.

Addressing challenges they have faced along the way, Shika talks about products that did not turn out the way she expected. The paneer makhani babka, for instance. “We tried this product in four different forms and shapes. While the taste was on point, we didn’t realise that the water content in the vegetables and paneer would mess with the bread! Shika says they will soon launch mini pizzas, focaccia and brownies.

@beyondloaf on Instagram

Earthy Grains, New Delhi

When Priyanka Sirohi went to the UK in 2015 to study sourdough, it was not to start a bakery or to sell bread. “It was more for myself. There I learnt that to eat good bread you don’t need more than three ingredients. To eliminate all preservative-laden bread from my young daughter’s diet, I started making bread at home,” says the New Delhi-based baker.

She then stumbled upon a farmers’ market in Delhi, that reminded Priyanka of farmers’ markets in New Zealand and the UK. “Made by local artisanal bread makers, one could buy fresh artisan bread right off the counter and talk to the baker too. The idea of being able to do that on home ground took off, and we started selling sourdough breads at Earthy Grains in 2019.”

She launched with just a few sourdough varieties, but today a wide range of other artisanal breads and baked goods like cakes and muffins are on offer. “Our sourdough crackers and wholewheat cookies are popular,” says Priyanka, who also takes custom orders for vegan, gluten-free clients. Among the breads, the roasted garlic sourdough, whole wheat sesame sourdough, and gluten-free bread are their bestsellers.

With rising awareness of healthy and preservative-free food, Priyanka has seen an uptick in queries and sales. “While the market is still niche, there is a growing segment of people who are becoming aware of the long-term ill effects of regularly eating packaged food filled with preservatives.”

Last month, the team launched wholewheat sourdough pizza bases and wholewheat pav, and “we have also started taking workshops at our bakery studio,” concludes Priyanka.

earthygrains.in, and at various grocery stores and cafes in Delhi

Maska, Mumbai

Heena Punwani’s childhood memories of savouring bun maska from iconic bakeries in Mumbai such as Kayani and Yazdani, with her father, form the core of her recently-launched pâtisserie in the city. Aptly titled Maska Bakery, the three-month-old venture focusses on recreating iconic treats with a contemporary twist. “I went to Ferrandi, a culinary school in Paris in 2012, and was keen on entering the world of French pâtisserie,” says the software engineer-turned-baker, “But I then realised we, as Indians, have so much history and interesting baking traditions. So, why not highlight those? I started off answering the question as to what a contemporary Mumbai bakery should look like.”

Heena believes that food is more than just a product. “It’s the memory.” And her menu reflects that. Think mawa madelines (an ode to the classic mawa cake), nankhatai (a cross between the traditional cookie and a shortbread) or the Kejriwal babka (buttery brioche swirled with chutney and cheese).

“For the latter, the idea came from my years working at Huger Inc. (which runs The Bombay Canteen, Bombay Sweet Shop, etc). My favourite thing to eat there was the kejriwal — eggs topped with cheese and chillies typically served over toast — and I craved it on my days off. At Maska, I decided to give it a twist and baked the bread with the chutney that gave it an old-timey chutney sandwich vibe, which is a hit,” says Heena, 40. She has also given her favourite French dessert bostock, or twice-baked brioche, an Indian twist by incorporating seasonal jams such as strawberry and jamun. “We call it Bread Jam! And it is one of our popular offerings.”’

“I am not coming from a space to educate people; desserts need to be fun,” says Heena, who has seen the artisanal bread market explode over the years, and will gradually include breads in her menu. “We want to make things that aren’t in the market. Croissants, for example, are everywhere. It feels a bit redundant to make them now!”

The menu at Maska keeps changing every season, and weekends are for specials. “We have had desserts such as the nolen gur cinnamon roll, Bailey’s cheesecake, thandai choux, and gujiya with coconut fudge,” she says. Recent launches include the Maska signature croissant-cake: black forest, PBJ toast: peanut butter jamun, and a peanut garlic chutney babka.

To order, call or WhatsApp 8591162752, In Mumbai only.

