In May this year, a client approached The Oberoi in Bengaluru to curate a special dinner for his daughter’s 18th birthday. Anirban Dasgupta, executive chef at the hotel, went on to craft an eight-course menu, with each course encapsulating a different phase of her life. A few highlights included Musically Yours (orange blossom sorbet), Leave Life Like a Painting (pomegranate on a canvas), and Turning One Eight (Thai-infused Brie phyllo tart, kaffir lime dust).

While private events and sit down meals for large groups have seen themed, set menus gain traction, several luxury hotels and standalone boutique restaurants are now upping their game by offering the service for more intimate settings. “Concept dining has been a part of our guest offering for more than two decades, but, the demand for bespoke dining, thematic events, and novel culinary ideas have received attention in the last five to six years,” says Anirban who owes the trend to well-travelled clients who are aware of global dining trends and are keen to explore new formats. “People are now willing to spend on bespoke experiences and customisation,” he says.

At Mumbai’s Masque Lab — the dedicated R&D space of the popular restaurant, Masque — Varun Totlani, head chef, says it is where “we freestyle and curate menus” priced approximately at ₹8,000 + tax per person. In early July, Varun set up a dinner for a regular client who wanted to celebrate her husband’s birthday by presenting him with their favourites from Masque over the years. “This was a 20-course meal, wherein each course was a bite-sized portion.” Classics included corn curd, khad quail, sea buckthorn and cured barramundi pani puri, Bhavnagri chilli rellenos taco, and a mango tres leches.

A taste of home

Exclusive offerings for birthdays and family events see clients requesting for dishes they have had on their travels, explains Varun, who, alongside boutique catering company Sage & Saffron put together most meals at the Dior Pre-Fall 2023 show in Mumbai last year. “For one sit down meal, they wanted modern Indian food with traditional Indian elements. So we put together a menu in three phases: a thali with appetisers, a three-compartment tiffin with main courses, and pre-plated desserts. The tiffin was opened at the centre of the table, and the breads served individually,” he says, adding how the wine glasses were custom-made, and the custom Dior plates were shipped to Mumbai from Paris for the event.

When Bengaluru’s fine-dining European restaurant Lupa opened its doors in 2023, Chef Manu Chandra also introduced a Private Dining Room (PDR). The 10-seater space with a wine cellar has since hosted several exclusive dining events for which Manu and his team have curated bespoke menus (upwards of ₹4,500 per head), complete with floral arrangements and decor.

His Bangalore Nostalgia menu that was first created for a client about a year-and-a-half ago, has since gone through many iterations and served three times. One of the versions of the 10-course menu dedicated to the city’s landmarks featured dishes such as Raghavendra Stores (aero idly with crispy vada beignet podi dust, sambar broth, dosa crumble), Cubbon Park (charred baby corn and Congress masala butter), Koshy’s (brioche toast with chicken liver or mushroom), and Venkateshwara Sweets (Mysore Pak-cinnamon torrija with pandan ice cream), all paired with Spanish wines. “We have a bouquet of menus available for those looking at bespoke experiences,” says Manu, who also offers a range of dining experiences at his luxe catering service Single Thread Catering, and has curated meals for private clients as well as corporates such as Land Rover, Meta, and Spotify.

Closer home, at Chennai’s Pandan Club, curated dining experiences (upwards of ₹2,500, per person) have been a part of the Asian restaurant’s offerings. Co-founder Manoj Padmanaban says these menus can cater to large and small groups, “ranging from intimate gatherings of four to six people to larger parties of up to 50 guests”. “As certain diners seek a more sophisticated and memorable dining experience, these curated menus take away the hassle of ordering, and the stress of making choices,” he explains.

A couple of years ago, the team put together a dinner for a few members of the Singapore Consulate that focussed on offering them a taste of flavours they miss in India.

Off the menu

A fusion lunch for the Japanese consulate in 2022 featured a five-course tasting menu that offered a “different take on Pandan Club’s food”. Some of the standout dishes included salmon/potato sambal croquettes, compressed watermelon with goat’s cheese and vinaigrette (which drew inspiration from Chef Sashi Cheliah’s signature watermelon and potato salad), dark chocolate mousse with hazelnut crumbs. “We gave the mousse an Asian touch with yuzu gel. This dessert evolved into our Pandan Desire dessert which is now on our menu,” adds Manoj.

Other dishes that have found their way to Pandan Club’s regular menu include grilled napa cabbage, smoked duck cup, lamb rendang biryani (which is offered seasonally), and desserts like the cinnamon roti with condensed milk ice cream.

But it is not often that dishes created for these special occasions make it to the restaurant’s regular menu. Anirban explains how it is challenging as all these dishes are highly ingredient-centric. “Both seasonality, sourcing and availability influences the dishes. Thus, logistically it is difficult to bring them into the regular menu. Moreover, such dishes gain their uniqueness on being made-to-order,” says the chef who also curated ‘The Travelogue’, a nine-course meal for their regular diners and patrons to introduce himself as the hotel’s new executive chef. With dishes such as smoked galette of kidney bean, ragi 2.0, and misal pav, each course celebrated his former workplaces.

The idea of bespoke menu is providing an experience and to keep it highly personalised and customised, adds Shivneet Pohoja, executive chef at ITC Maurya, New Delhi. Which is why, he says, “It is difficult to weave these dishes into a listed menu as the dishes are made for certain guests and certain occasions that you would normally never have a chance to experience.”

“These are micro experiences curated to give you an exceptional time, and there are not many in the country. There are takers for it. I remember when I opened Lupa after I curated the inaugural dinner at Festival de Cannes 2022 and people came up to me wanting to taste the same food I served there. I told them, ‘you need to walk the red carpet for that!,” laughs Manu, who believes in keeping such experiences exclusive and off the regular menu that “is always available to diners”.

Stories at the core

Shivneet recalls putting together a monochrome menu for a small group of friends who wished to commemorate a couple’s wedding anniversary. “We curated a seven-course tasting menu in which all the courses were in different hues and shades,” he says. Dishes included a violet-coloured java plum candy as the amuse bouche, smoked turmeric and butternut squash puree for the yellow hued soup, and a black course featuring charcoal tortellini and black garlic aglio olio. “Black garlic is a special ingredient wherein garlic is fermented, and matured to give dishes an umami flavour. For the entree, we had a butter confit sea bass in shades of green, a sorbet course with blue pea flower, an ember-themed confit chicken as main course, and closed with a ruby chocolate entremet in shades of vermillion,” adds Shivneet.

Unlike putting together a regular menu, an exclusive meal requires ideating with the client, putting the story together, and matching dishes with themes. “The process happens in two ways,” elaborates Anirban, “Either the customer gives us their broad ideas, the occasion they are celebrating, sometimes notes on people involved or companies and logistical parameters. Or they leave it to us by just sharing their preference of cuisine.”

The approach to each method, however, starts with a story. “The food becomes the chapters, which plays up ingredients, technique, and plating. Then we complement each dish with customised crockery, cutlery, tableware, alongside lighting, music and even a printed menu,” adds Anirban, who has also curated menus (upwards of ₹7,500, per person) such as Temples of India (a thali experience comprising temple dishes from across India), Discovery (a six-course European menu where each course was inspired by 16th and 17th Century explorers). “The latter included dishes such as champagne and langoustines soup with butter poached lobster tail, black tobiko, carpaccio of Uchiura Bay scallops,” he says.

Manu explains that while these menus follow a new theme, and storyline, he is also on the lookout for new ingredients that can be played with. “For the Garden of Five Senses menu we explored fragrances and culinary applications. We extracted the fragrance of indigo and used it in a dessert, and I am now experimenting with its application in cocktails,” says the chef.

