Banter Kitchen, Hyderabad

When studying marketing in the US a few years ago, Ruchika Agarwal realised there were several barriers to eating healthy in the country. Be it a time crunch, easy access to calorie-heavy, low-cost convenience food, or the high price of healthy food, she says these factors led to hormonal changes, acne and weight gain.

When Ruchika moved back to India in 2019, she began brainstorming on “what I could do to make people more aware of foods that are healthy and taste delicious. I wanted people to have an approach towards health that doesn’t focus on restrictions and strict regimens, but instead on nourishing your body in a way that’s enjoyable, sustainable and impactful,” says Ruchika, who went on to found Banter Kitchen with a range of nut butters.

She adds, “In India, the consumption of nuts in various forms is an age-old dietary inclusion. Soaked nuts, nut powders, sweets that are heavy on nuts, etc. The demand for nut butters is largely driven by an ever-increasing consumer focus on health and wellness.”

Which is why the brand’s Hazelnut New-tella, a healthy twist on Nutella, is quite the rage. “While it tastes very similar to Nutella, it is made with 80% hazelnuts, sans added oil, refined sugar or any other emulsifiers or preservatives,” says Ruchika, adding that their peri peri cashew butter was crafted keeping the Indian palette in mind. “It’s our only savoury option yet. It has 95% cashews and the rest is a homemade peri peri mix. The butter can be the dip for your chips, your sauce for marination, , dressing for a spicy salad, or can be added to gravies.”

Ruchika is now planning to expand into other pantry essentials such as cookies, dry snacks, crisps etc, and sweetened almond, cashew nut butters.

Upwards of ₹250 on banterkitchen.com/

The Mindful Pantry, Gurgaon

Known for its pairings such as banana and chocolate, orange/strawberry and chia seeds, cinnamon and vanilla bean, and mango and chilli, the Gurgaon-based brand was started by brother-siter duo Raghav and Vasudha Goel in 2021. “The idea behind starting the brand was to have products with minimal ingredients and different flavour options in nut butters,” says Raghav, who says their USP is their unique fllavours and that they use monk fruit (a plant-based sweetener) to sweeten their products. Having said that, he admits that the nut butter space is still a niche market. “If we see the market as a whole, about 97-98% is still big on plain peanut butter.”

Raghav explains that the flavours for their 10 nut butters were developed in-house. “We have received requests for some flavour pairings such as hazelnut with chocolate and orange, and pistachio with white chocolate from our regulars, and we will hopefully launch a few of them in the coming months.”

Bestsellers include almond butter with banana and chocolate, almond butter with strawberry and chia seeds, almond butter with vanilla bean and espresso. “The cashew butter with mango and chilli, however, did not perform as per our expectations. We were hoping it would be exceptional as we were able to bring two favourites, cashews and mango, together,” says Raghav, who is now experimenting with seed butters.

Upwards of ₹225 on themindfulpantry.in

Peels Nut Butter, Bengaluru

What was a weekend hustle for Payal Kini turned into a full-fledged business in 2022. “Back then, I headed retail operations for a Benagluru-based bicycling company and I was riding my cycle 100+kms every weekend. I needed better fuel to push myself to ride stronger and harder, this led to experimental nut butter making,” says Payal of her “accidental business”.

The catalogue comprises variants such as cocoa nib peanut butter, almond coconut butter, dark almond butter, to name a few, and the latter two are in their list of bestsellters. “We play and experiment with our product line as offerings to customers,” says Payal, who also develops products based on customer feedback. “Our cacao nibbed almond butter was a product developed by a customer’s daughter who loved our nibbed peanut butter. We made it for her as a special order and finally added it to our menus. Our most unique offering is the dark almond butter comprising heavily roasted nut butter often mistaken for chocolate,” she explains, adding that experiments with sunflower seeds, cashewnuts, and real chocolate are underway.

Upwards of ₹350 on peelsnutbutter.in

Nutty Yogi, Bengaluru

At this six-year-old brand, the traditional thandai Butter, and coffee expresso butter reign as customer favourites. “We developed the unique pairings as our customers liked having their familiar tastes in a nut butter format,” says founder Pallavi Gupta. The Thandai nut butter, she explains, was developed during Holi. “During the same experimentation, we came up with gulkand butter,” she says of the brand that also retails condiments, trail mixes, flours, millets, etc.

Other flavours at Nutty Yogi include vanilla coffee cinnamon butter, cinnamon almond butter, etc, but Pallavi believes that it is “still a niche market when it comes to anything except the usual peanut and almond butter. All the unique flavours are consumed by a few consumers who have discretionary tastes,” says Pallavi, adding that 90% of her sales still come in from the popular variants like peanut butter, choco peanut butter, and almond butter.

Pallavi is now working on Macadamia-based nut butters, a coconut flavoured butter, and a cashew-based variant “which will taste just like cheese”.

Upwards of ₹149 on nuttyyogi.com

