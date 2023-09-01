In Kolkata, new bars are incorporating modern techniques and unusual ingredients like gobindo bhog rice and mushrooms into cocktails

September 01, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

In Kolkata, bars are old school. A surge of new openings flaunt shiny, chic interiors, but are set in century-old colonial buildings.

At 60 Chowringhee, a Burma teak staircase from the 1880s runs along the length of the building. While this is essentially still an office building with staid wooden walls, a flight of stairs leads you to a blood red wall with a blood red door that reads: “Dear, you made it through that tipsy world”.

This is Little Bit Sober, a new bar that welcomes you with its boat shaped blue bar counter, with striking red, black and white stools. Smiling bartenders drop by to ask you how your day has been, what your mood is like, and if you would like your spirit to be fizzy, citrusy, sour... “We are not limited to our cocktail menu. You name it, we make it,” says Mohammad Shahbaz, general manager and chief bar master, billing the place as a bartender’s bar.

“There’s new interest in watching bartenders. The bar stools are the most popular place and our highest sales come from the people sitting there,” says Chirag Punwani, who started Little Bit Sober with Rudradipta Mukherjee. When they launched this 68-seater space in June this year, their primary focus was cocktails. “The idea was to build a cocktail culture. We are drink-focussed first and then food. But in India that doesn’t work, so we levelled up our food,” says Chirag.

The menu features 12 cocktails and they call it the poet edition as the description for each drink is in the form of a four-five line poem. The plan is to introduce a new cocktail menu every three months. Unexpected local ingredients such as sandesh, gobindo bhog rice, Jharna ghee and nolen gur are spun into cocktails like Sondesh Cardamom, Honey Toast, and Nolen Coffee.

While Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have a thriving cocktail scene, people in Kolkata are fairly conservative, believes Shahbaz. “In their mind, a cocktail is a mix of sugar syrup and three or four juices. That’s not how it is anymore. There is a lot of R&D and thought being put into our drinks,” he says, adding that they are using modern techniques that elevate the cocktails.

“Through sous vide, we infuse ingredients precisely, ensuring rich and flavorful blends. Fat washing adds a unique twist by infusing spirits with delicious fats like local ghee or butter and virgin coconut oil, enhancing taste and texture. Employing clarification methods, we achieve crystal-clear cocktails that are visually stunning and delightful to savour. Finally, we’re working on barrel ageing cocktails that grant our concoctions complexity and depth, as they mature in oak barrels, creating truly exceptional drinking experiences,” Shahbaz offers a few examples.

Italy-inspired flavours

Manoj Singh Rawat, the enthusiastic bartender at Sorano, which serves up Italian flavours and made it to the 30 Best Bars India 2022 list, also has a few tricks up his sleeve.

The ingredients he uses are diverse, ranging from cheese and mushrooms to truffle oil and pesto. He holds up a glass of Paramour, a cocktail that is redolent with the flavours of chanterelle mushrooms and rum. “I employ techniques like fat-washing, milk washing, yogurt clarification. I am creating textural elements like foam in flavours such as Jack Daniel’s and Coke. Rest of them are a secret,” he laughs, adding that soon he will be introducing “30 ml cocktails”. He also does detox cocktails which contain alcohol but you cannot taste the flavours. The drinks are pre-batched so it is all pretty standard, says Manoj.

“The most important thing in cocktails is balance. Customers don’t know the trends. We are trying to educate them,” says Saket Agarwal, who co-owns Sorano with Sanjay Manpuria. They offer nine signature cocktails, in addition to the classics. “Of our clients, 10-15% want the standard cocktails, 25% want wine or beer but the rest are happy to try these new cocktails, says Saket. “Our cocktails are priced at ₹995. It’s quite steep but it’s still ordered, no one cares about the price. These are complex cocktails and not easy to make.” Here, 50-60% of their revenue comes from the signature cocktails menu.

Sassy spirits

Soba Sassy sells about two thousand cocktails a month. “Earlier, the percentage of revenue we would get from cocktails at my other bars was fairly small; at times single digits or teens when compared to straight drinks. Now 35% of monthly revenues come from cocktails,” says Harsh Sonthalia who started the charming bar in Kankaria Estates, yet another old building with colonial architecture.

Cocktails were never really the hero of a bar in Kolkata, believes Harsh, they were overshadowed by food or live acts. Now that has changed and they have become the crowd pullers.

Bathed primarily in pink with a cheerful cherry blossom tree, two bar counters (one featuring an Asian collection of liquor right from soju to whiskies like Yamazaki), and a ball pit that Barbie would approve of, this bar does not want to rest only on aesthetics. “We’ve got sake-based cocktails (for example, sake with chardonnay, cherry butter and rose syrup) and Asian-inspired cocktails where we take traditional drinks and give them a twist. For example Bloody Mary becomes Bloody Married and we add gochujang sauce (made in-house) and salt to the rim. We are also trying to recreate some forgotten cocktails from the Prohibition era.” says Harsh.

The menu has 20 cocktails, each showing off unique ingredients and elaborate techniques. Meanwhile, on the neighbouring table, a bottle of whisky arrives on a round device that has green and red beams flashing like disco lights. The bottle also lights up. Presentation is clearly key now.

No more paper parasols hanging off the edge of a glass, or whole strawberries bobbing about. At Little Bit Sober they have orange wedges with sesame, gummy bears on banana leaves, rice paper, with logos and vibrant prints, apple cinnamon air garnished with edible flowers, kasundi tomato with peri peri salt and sugar...

Harsh says at Soba Sassy the focus on garnish is not just for visual impact. They also pair beautifully with the drink. Clarified pina coladas are served with coconut candy that is made in-house. Coffee-based drinks are served with meringue as that cuts the bitterness of coffee, and their peanut butter drink has a peanut butter cookie as a garnish.

The bars are also going sugar-free, replacing white sugar with fresh fruits, jaggery, palm sugar etc.

In addition, bars are looking at sustainability too. Zero waste is the way to go, feels Manoj. “We created an oil (drip oil) made with discarded stems, herbs and leaves from the kitchen. Even with peels of vegetables we make syrups and oils,” he says.

“While we try to use ingredients that are not usually used, we try to source them from organic farms within 20 kilometres of Kolkata. We are using mangoes native to Bengal, explains Harsh.

Spinach in vodka

At Olterra (also on the 30 Best Bars India 2022 list) their In Search of Bengal cocktail menu is inspired by 11 districts of West Bengal and all things local. In fact, so local that out of towners may find it challenging to pronounce some of the names. Try saying Hastoshilpo.

In The King of Nature, a drink that draws flavours from Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar of North Bengal, the ingredients used are jalpai (Indian olive), spices from Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. A chutney is made using these and its then mixed with gin, fine strained and topped with homemade paanch phoran soda. It is garnished with papri and jalpai achar, explains Subhobrata Majumder, beverage manager.

Other local ingredients include kalmi saag (water spinach) bhaja, a staple from the Birbhum district. It’s made into a drink (Lalpahari), sweetened with pumpkin and tempered with black cumin and dried chilli.

Since Olterra is essentially a Greek-themed bar, their newest menu features Greek dishes in the form of cocktails. Sample this: A Mediterranean salad in your vodka. Starring in it are aloe-vera clarified pepino melon and watermelon, feta cheese and arugula.

The drinks at most of these places look pretty and taste great. And even the ice has a personality. “Ice plays an important role in cocktails, says Shubhobrata, adding that the ice they use is handcrafted. They are cut and presented in a gamut of forms, including clear spheres with orchids within, or flat square cubes with edible stamps on them. The shape of the ice also depends on the drink and the shape and size of the glass its being served in.

With all round innovations such as these, Kolkata’s cocktail scene is truly evolving. “It’s a game of flavours and everybody wants to go beyond the usual sweet and sour,” says Shubhobrata.