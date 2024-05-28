For the first time, it is not Hyderabad’s favourite biryani that is making news. It is more about contaminated food, unhygienic kitchens, use of synthetic colours and whatnot. Raids by food safety officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have brought out a rather ugly picture that raises serious concerns about whether the food being served at restaurants in Hyderabad is safe for consumption.

As a consumer, I only see, smell and taste what is served to me. As an initial thumb rule, in the current situation, should we or should we not eat out? How can one decide which eateries are safe? The best choice is to stick to your favourite trusted place and order dishes that have to be made fresh. Avoid cut fruits outside during summer.

Next, look for the smell and taste of food at the first bite. But then we worry how does one know what is happening in the kitchen? Can consumers walk into restaurant kitchens to see for themselves?

Balaji Raju, Assistant Food Controller at GHMC, says while there is no rule on kitchen visits by a customer, a diner can question the food hygiene and taste in case of doubt. Balaji Raju says, “In case of doubt, any consumer can bring a food sample to the state food lab at Nacharam and submit it for a test for a nominal fee of ₹200. The colour of foods can be questioned outright. Food colour is only permitted for use by bakeries and sweets shops. The food scientific committee allows 100 parts per million (ppm) colour per kilo only for bakery and sweets.”

Wake up call

Many eateries in the city have been fined or have been served notices for issues ranging from cramped wash areas, lack of ventilation, and untidy kitchen floors, as well as for more serious issues such as the use of expired dairy products, improper storage of food, food infested with fungus, use of stale oil and many more similar health hazards.

How can restaurants minimise the concerns of consumers? Nishant Sinha, of The Roastery Coffee House says they were served notice for an uncovered dustbin. “The notice was a shocker, however, after we started working on it, we realised the importance of the checks by the GHMC; how important it is to stick to the guidelines of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. That allowed us to pull up our socks and improve. It keeps us in check.”

Anumula Shashank, managing director, Cafe Niloufer looks at complaints as constructive criticism. He says, “Consumers have every right to raise their doubt. Only then do we get the opportunity to show them the BTS (behind the scenes). We had a complaint about part of a pista shell on one of our dishes. That complaint led us to create a separate section for sorting. Problems make us work better. The food safety checks are a good opportunity for the restaurant industry as a whole to up our game.”

Be prepared

Shashank suggests that restaurants plan their inventory for stored goods (dry items) in such a way that there is no scope for expired goods. “There is no point in stocking huge quantities. As a food establishment, we also have separate cleaning staff for different sections and floors,” he said.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Hyderabad chapter is doing everything possible along with GHMC to educate food handlers on various stages of food handling — from receiving raw materials to storage, cold storage and handling of food in the kitchen — before it reaches the chef. Sampath Tummala, Chapter head, NRAI Hyderabad says, “A special task force formed by the NRAIhas already been working on raising food and safety standards. We conducted Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) training for over 120 food handlers. While the ongoing raids have caused concern across the city, NRAI Hyderabad has clearly stated its intent to continue its work with the government and restaurateurs to improve hygiene and health standards. In the coming weeks, we will be setting up a variety of seminars and workshops to involve, update and educate all the parties involved on the standard requirements.”

