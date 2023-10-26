October 26, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST

Zuci Chocolates, the brainchild of chocolatier and entrepreneur Aparna Gorrepati, has been recognised as one of the ‘World’s Best Emerging Brand’s at Le Panthéon De La Gloire world’s leading brands and leaders 2023. The award ceremony took place as part of the Global Leaders Summit, in London, at the Peers Room of The House of Lords, The Palace of Westminster.

The World’s Best Emerging Brand Award 2023, presented at the WCRCINT (Global leading firm in research) event, recognises brands that have demonstrated innovation, growth, and commitment to excellence. Aparna’s husband Chaitanya Gorrepati, co-founder of Zuci Chocolates, accepted the award on behalf of the brand. Chaitanya emphasised the importance of innovation as a core value for Zuci Chocolates, and how they continuously research and ideate to bring new products to their customers. The brand caters to local palates and pushes the boundaries of flavour profiles to create unique and exciting chocolate experiences.

An alumnus of École Ducasse, France, there was a time when Aparna was not a chocolatier. After 21 years of specialising in communications and leadership management, she decided to follow her passion. Aparna’s global experience took her to Belgium and the U.S., while 15 years of chocolate-making took her around the world. Wherever she went, she was constantly looking for something new, something she could take back home and share with everyone - through the craftsmanship and finesse of a chocolatier.

With her extensive knowledge in chocolate-making for over 15 years, Aparna established Zuci Chocolates in Hyderabad in 2019. They established their stand-alone store in February 2020 in the luxury, artisanal, and indulgent chocolates segment, not knowing the lockdown would force them to shut shop like all businesses did. This was when Zuci, as a brand, started utilising the time to take care of other things associated with the food business. Aparna says, “While the team and I knew how to deal with chocolates and what to make of them, we didn’t work much on the working of the business process. We focussed on innovation, training and all such things.”

“The WCRCINT World’s Best Emerging Brand Award 2023 marks a significant milestone for Zuci Chocolates. Our upcoming curation includes a special range of festive hampers, each of them containing a unique variety of flavours,” adds Chaitanya

