December 09, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

Hyderabad-based Manam Chocolate won the prestigious International Chocolate Award instituted by International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting. The Chocolate maker’s signature blends series, Signature Blend Tablet No.3, a 43% milk chocolate that is crafted with cacao sourced from the farmers in the Ben Tre and Lam Dong provinces of Vietnam, has received recognition at the world’s largest chocolate awards.

Chaitanya Muppala, Founder Manam Chocolate,said, “Getting recognised within the first 100 days of launching is in itself a big boost for us. This is a testament to how our philosophy of working with farmers can yield results. We will continue our work with soil, terroir and genetics with the hope of creating more award-winning chocolates that builds complexity in flavour, and recognition for Indian craft chocolate.”

The blend of cacao from the two different regions brings its own complex flavours and aromas to create a delightful experience. At the World Final, 2023, Tablet no 3, in the category: Micro-batch — plain/origin milk chocolate bar, won the bronze award.

The Vietnamese mixed origin cacao is priced at ₹475 for 80 gm tablet, ₹250 for 40 gm tablet, ₹150 for 20 gm tablet.

Manam Chocolate takes ownership of the entire process — from cacao farming, fermenting and chocolate-making to creating an ever-expanding collection of confections . Manam partners with a network of 100 member farmers cultivating over 1,500 acres of cacao farms in the West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh (the largest cacao growing region in India as per the Directorate of Cashewnut and Cocoa Development).

