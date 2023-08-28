August 28, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST

The traditional Onam sadhya is a vegetarian feast encompassing around 26 to 28 dishes, served on a banana leaf. This culinary ensemble is a hallmark of the festival, along with its presence during various religious ceremonies and wedding celebrations.

While the idea of preparing an elaborate feast can be daunting, most recipes in this list do not require overnight soaking or marination. You can even begin preparation on the morning of the festival and cook multiple dishes simultaneously. You can also chop the vegetables needed for the avial and thoran, grate the coconuts and even keep the coconut milk extract ready, ahead of time.

Right before you serve, fry the pappadams, boil the rice and heat the ghee to be poured on the warm parippu (dal) for a hearty experience.

Here’s a quick guide on how to serve and eat a traditional onam sadya

Onam Sadya

Recipes

1. Beetroot Pachadi

Beetroot pachadi is easy to prepare and is an essential part of the onasadya.

Cooking duration: Under 15 minutes

Total number of ingredients: 11

2. Vellari Pachadi

The gentle seasoning and amalgamation of yogurt and cucumber in this vellari pachadi ensure a soothing and cooling side dish for your feast.

Cooking duration: Under 30 minutes

Total number of ingredients: 8

3. Sambar

Sambar can be made in different ways with various lentils and vegetables, depending on the region and occasion. However, the basics are lentils, vegetables, and spices.

Cooking duration: Under 30 minutes

Total number of ingredients : 17

4. Thoran

Thoran is a simple mixed vegetable stir fry that can be made with an array of vegetables. This recipe is made with cabbage, carrots and beans and is aromatic with shallots, garlic, cumin and coconut oil.

Cooking duration: Under 30 minutes

Total number of ingredients: 16

5. Olan

This Olan curry is a quintessential part of the onam sadhya. It is a light curry made with white pumpkin and is best paired with rice.

Cooking duration: Under 60 minutes

Total number of ingredients: 8

6.

Video: Shiva Raj, Thamodharan Bharat, Johan Satyadas, Samira Mani

Location: Hotel Gnyanambiga, Chennai

