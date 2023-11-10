How to host a house party this festive season

November 10, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

As the calendar flips from October to the end of the year, people in Chennai come together with friends and family to celebrate a string of festivals, including Halloween, Deepavali , Christmas, and New Year. These festivities are a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with loved ones, and revel in the joy of the season. Planning and hosting these gatherings, however, can be challenging.

Darani V, a resident of Thiruvanmiyur, shares her perspective, “When it’s a party at a public venue, the most crucial aspects - food and beverages - are taken care of. But curating a house party can be both daunting and exciting. While I’d love to serve an elaborate spread, execution can be tricky.” Like many hosts worldwide, she often opts for ordering party essentials. “My go-to choices include chips in a variety of flavours, pizzas, and biryani. As for beverages, it’s often a BYOB (bring your own booze) arrangement .”

Aruna Vijay, a finalist of the seventh season of Masterchef India, suggests that even a simple dip can elevate your hosting game. “Parties often revolve around finger foods and snacks. Before diving into the main course, I like to serve simple snacks like rolls. momos, nachos, or chips with an assortment of dips, Popcorn with different flavours of seasonings are also a must. While I try to prepare the fillings, it’s alright to purchase pastry sheets or momo wraps to save time.”

The time invested in planning a party can significantly impact the overall experience. From selecting a theme to crafting the menu and preparing meals, a well-thought-out plan of action goes a long way. “I plan my dining experiences around festivals so that I can serve dishes that are traditionally made for those occasions. Whether I’m cooking for my customers or hosting friends and family, I take the time to plan in advance and ask my guests to fill out a detailed form with dietary requirements. This way, I can source the necessary ingredients or alternatives,” says Mavisha Ramachandran, founder of Grizzly Islander dining experiences.

While it’s not always possible to cater to every dietary need, offering a variety of options is a good approach. “I always aim to have DIY (do-it-yourself) stations that can be an exciting experience for guests, allowing them to customise their meals,” says Aruna. “Burgers work especially well. I set up a tray with patties, salad, sauce, and buns for guests to assemble themselves. Another convenient idea is to opt for one-pot or one-tray dishes such as baked pasta, lasagna, casseroles, or biryanis, which are easy to cook and serve.”

In the spirit of many American movies and TV shows where the good ol’ grill takes center stage, burgers, much like pizzas, are also considered party staples. “House parties are a great reason to fire up the grill. Preparing a barbecue takes some effort but it is best enjoyed with friends and family gathered around. It becomes the centre of the party, encouraging guests to interact with each other ,” says Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Anna Nagar.

For Aruna, a memorable centrepiece comes with a twist. “Every party needs something special, and classic dishes with a modern twist will leave guests excited and wanting more.” She has also been sharing recipes on social media for innovative dishes like dragon fruit pani puri, Karanji in filo pastry sheets, Kalakand in a tart, and more.

Beverages play a significant role. While guests may bring their own drinks, it’s advisable to offer a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic choices. “Definitely, stock the brands you like, but remember to cater to various tastes. Keep an eye on pricing, as there’s no point in wasting good liquor. Also, ensure that the bar is well-lit and preferably away from loud music ,” recommends Magandeep Singh, a sommelier and columnist.

While all of this is readied beforehand, there are other challenges that are bound to crop up during as well as after the party. Depending on the guests, the hosts may use either fancy china or disposable plates and cutlery. Hiring assistance to serve and clean up can ease the host’s workload. Opting for a potluck approach can involve all the guests and reduce the effort required for planning, execution, and cleanup.

