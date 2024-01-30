How to eat your way through Lucknow, and make friends

January 30, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

“This is the best tikki I have ever eaten - I now know why you say there is no better chaat than Lucknow’s! Listen, this nimbu ki matar is out of this world and the golgappas, my God!” It is evening and I am standing in the heart of Lucknow sharing my favourite chaat with 15 people — all of whom were strangers till this morning. Incredibly, they have all travelled to Lucknow to see the city, and taste its food.

The idea of showcasing my hometown and its culinary legacy was was born late one night when homesick, I was scrolling through pictures of Lucknow. Struck by its charm I had wondered how could I share the city with more people. You see, Lucknow is not a typical tourist town. It is a small city with layers of history and culture, much of which remains hidden until an insider takes you to its unknown streets and tells you its unheard stories.

As someone who has known the city intimately, I decided to put out an open invite on Instagram.

Honestly, I was not sure if anyone would come to see a new city with a stranger, even if I had the best intentions. But I had nothing to lose. I was in Lucknow and decided that even if one person came in, I would show them around. As luck would have it 15 people from across the country hopped on flights and showed up.

And so we set off to discover the city of nawabs — and kababs — on a Saturday afternoon.

We started our trail from a place no city tour will take you to: the Gothic GPO building which was built as a theatre, converted into a court, and for about a century has been the General Post Office, complete with a philatelic museum. From here, through the Art Deco style Halwasia market, via the exquisite residential quarters of Qaisar Bagh, we finally reached the quintessential Lakhnavi neighbourhood of Aminabad. Once known for its palatial mansions, Aminabad today is known for something else altogether — tunday kababi.

The legend of 112-year-old tunday kababi (a khansama who cooked kababs so soft that the king could eat them without his teeth) is as popular as its food, so it was only apt that we began our culinary sojourn from here. We start with the legendary kababs and move on to the more exquisite fare — layered mutton korma, fragrant biryani, flaky sheermal and rumali rotis as thin as handkerchiefs.

Just as starting your culinary journey with Tunday is an unsaid rule in Lucknow, stopping by for a kulfi post a meal at Tunday is also a tradition here. I march the group to the iconic 60-year-old Prakash Kulfi in Aminabad. Kulfi is still made the old fashioned way here: small jars of thickened milk are placed inside a large copper vat filled with ice and salt. They are then shaken by hand until the milk sets. Served with noodle shaped falooda, which balances the sweetness, this kulfi is the creamiest and finest in Lucknow, or perhaps anywhere in the world.

If afternoons in Lucknow are for kabab and kulfi, evenings are for chaat and gunjing. A term that is as unique to Lucknow as adda is to Calcutta, gunjing essentially means strolling along the elegant colonial boulevard of Hazratganj while catching up with friends, window shopping, and stopping by for pani ka batashe (aka golgappa) at the corner shop. Since the neighbourhood is also home to some of Lucknow’s finest heritage buildings, we pack in a quick heritage walk into our trail.

The evening starts at the 80-year-old St. Joseph’s Cathedral. A architectural marvel with a unique spire, the church is the finest example of modernist architecture in the city, which few outsiders know about. Next, we walk by two Art Deco theatres — Mayfair and Sahu built in the early 1900s. While Sahu has been restored to its former glory and is a popular multiplex now, Mayfair, the only theatre that played English films in Lucknow, has been shut for many years. My guests are both fascinated and intrigued by this facet of the city and equate it to European high streets — which it really was when built.

But there is more to discover in Hazratganj, especially chaat. Everyone in Lucknow has their favourite chaatwala but Shukla ji, located next to St. Joseph’s Cathedral, is my favourite. His pani ke batashe is famous across the city, and his tikkis have fans in Bollywood stars and politicians. It is a take on golgappa, filled with boiled and mashed white peas and spicy mint flavoured water. Dahi-chutney ke batashe is a Lucknow speciality where golgappasare stuffed with matar and topped with sweet yougurt, sour chutney and mild spices. The result is a crunchy batasha that bursts with flavour in your mouth. My guests are as intrigued by the batashas as they are in love with its spiceand ask for repeat portions of both!

Post Shukla ji’s batashas, we go on to sample Basket Chaat at Royal Cafe, dahi vadas at Jain Chaat Corner, and finally arrive at Moti Mahal for nimbu ki matar— the least known and most unique chaat in Lucknow. Made with boiled white peas, the matar is a fragrant, smoky and earthy dish. Served with just a splash of fresh lemon and a dash of rock salt, it demonstrates Lucknow’s simplicity and complexity all at once.

It is late evening by the time we get done with the chaat. We linger on in Hazratganj. As my new friends enjoy gunjing, I start planning the next day’s breakfast of khasta and jalebi.

Lucknow with Anubhuti is a now personal initiative scheduled every few months by the writer. You can reach her at anubhuti.krishna@gmail.com