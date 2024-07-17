Kerala chapter of Chennai-based Shero Home Food is empowering home cooks

Prasanna Mohan springs into action as soon as her phone rings announcing the next order — rice, sambar and mashed tapioca. “They have asked for the sambar cooked with mango, yellow cucumber and drumstick,” says Prasanna as her helper, Lakshmi, gets busy cutting the vegetables. Cooked dal, boiled tapioca, grated coconut, roasted coconut mix and so on are taken out of the refrigerator. Within half an hour, the order is ready for delivery.

The homemaker from Thozhuvancode in Thiruvananthapuram is among the women registered with Shero Home Food, a brand for home-cooked vegetarian food. So are Asoora Beevi R from Velliparamba in Kozhikode, Bindu TN of Mannuthy in Thrissur and a group of women who run a kitchen at Girinagar in Kochi.

They are all ‘kitchen partners’ of Shero Home Food, started by Venkatasamy Thilak and his wife, Jayashree Thilak, in Chennai in 2020, under Barottas Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Over 1,750 kitchen partners are now spread across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Pondicherry. The Kerala chapter— started in 2022 — has 52 such kitchens.

“We have created an ecosystem where home cooks are connected with those who crave homemade food; the food ordered is supplied through Zomato and Swiggy. This ensures empowerment of home cooks,” says Venkatasamy. “We have been running restaurants and started a cloud kitchen, Barottas in Chennai, in 2014-15. It was a novel concept then, but didn’t succeed. The pandemic forced us to think differently. As our focus shifted to promoting traditional food, we turned to homemakers. Everything is branded these days and so we thought of branding home-cooked food. That’s how the company was born,” says Venkatasamy.

Shero has nuclear kitchens run by one kitchen partner, and community kitchens operated by a group. “Men are also part of the concept because some of these women have their spouses or male staff helping them out,” says Nirmala Mary George, an engineer-turned-entrepreneur, who is the sole master franchisee of Shero Home Food in Kerala.

Fact file Shero has three community kitchens in Kerala, two in Ernakulam and one in Kozhikode. The rest are nuclear kitchens. Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts have the maximum number of Shero kitchens. Two Shero kitchens are not allowed within three kilometre radius. Shero Home Food is planning to expand to North India.

The first Shero kitchen in the State was a community kitchen in Kozhikode. “Nine of us were trained. Initially, we didn’t get even 10 orders a day. But as word got around, business picked up. Now, Kozhikode alone has a dozen Shero kitchens,” says Nirmala. Besides Kerala cuisine, Shero kitchens serve Andhra, Chettinad and North Indian cuisine.

The kitchen partners are trained to follow a standardised cooking procedure. “So all dishes under a cuisine taste the same across Shero kitchens. If there is a difference, that might be because of the brand of curry powders or spice mix they use,” Nirmala says.

Another feature of Shero kitchens is that food is prepared only on order. “Time-consuming work such as chopping vegetables, grating or roasting coconut, cooking dal or pulses etc. are done in advance. Cooking starts only when we get the order,” says Prasanna.

Training has been given to prepare at least 200 dishes in each cuisine. Kerala cuisine has a wide range of dishes, ranging from kanji (gruel), cooked rice and breakfast dishes to curries and snacks. However, a kitchen partner does not have to make all the dishes; but they can include specials.

“I prepare most of the traditional Kerala dishes except pulinji, olan, and inji pachadi. Instead, I have specials such as mini idli with sambar, podi idli, wheat puttu or dosa, kuzhi appam with chutney, semiyaupma, ragi puttu, rava kesari etc,” says Padmapriya AS from Killippalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Short eats such as ullivada, pakkavada, elayada and kozhukkatta are among the specials from the community kitchen at Girinagar. Different varieties of puttu, dosa and chutneys are the latest additions. We are planning to try Andhra and Chettinad cuisine, says Princy Sunil, who works in this kitchen. Asoora’s kitchen has some 20 specials; among the popular ones are “pazham nirachathu, paal kappa, mixed salad, wheat dosa and chutneys.”

Although nuclear kitchens are expected to function for eight hours, it is not compulsory. Also, they have flexible working hours. Padmapriya, whose kitchen is usually open from 10am to 2.30pm and 6 to 8.30pm, says, “If I have personal work to attend I can close the kitchen or change the timings.” Asoora, who works from 7.30am till 10pm, adds, “I run it as I manage my household work.”

Community kitchens are required to employ six staff members and work for 12 hours without a break. “We are open from 9am to 9pm and the staff works in shifts,” says Princy.

Nirmala points out that a kitchen partner can make anywhere from ₹30,000 to one lakh a month. “They have to conform to the parameters regarding quality and service. The company keeps a tab on the feedback received by every kitchen. If a kitchen partner is unable to do good business despite following all rules, the company provides a specific amount to that individual as a token of encouragement,” says Nirmala.

The company stresses that running a Shero kitchen is a business opportunity for those passionate about cooking. It is that passion that drives 60-year-old Prasanna. “I love cooking and that’s why I registered to become a Shero despite physical ailments. I am thrilled when people appreciate my cooking in their comments,” says Prasanna, who used to work in Dubai.

Padmapriya too turned to her love for cooking when she left her job at Technopark after she became pregnant. “I am enjoying this because I don’t have to worry about achieving a target. I can take care of my twin daughters and earn an income as well.”

For Asoora and Bindu, being a Shero was about becoming financially independent. “I can’t go out to work because of certain health issues. When we went through a bad phase during the pandemic I wished I could do something to support my family. Now, I am able to do that and I am thrilled when I get good ratings for my food,” says 52-year-old Bindu.

Asoora, 44, a mother of four, adds, “My husband encouraged me to do this. So now my bank account has my own income and that means a lot for someone who had to depend on others to meet all expenses.”

For details, contact Shero at 7825886628

