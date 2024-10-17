Every year, as the festive season approaches, home kitchens and sweet shops buzz with activity. But, over the last few years, it is the kitchens in rural India that have been busy prepping months ahead for Navaratri, Deepavali, and the New Year. This, courtesy the rising popularity of start-ups bringing traditional native delicacies from small town makers across the country to those living abroad and yearning for a taste of the festivities back home.

At Coimbatore-based Oorla that launched in 2021, over 30,000 orders are shipped through the year to the UAE, the US, Canada, Malaysia, and Singapore, among other countries. “Deepavali is undoubtedly our peak season, with export volumes nearly tripling when compared to other months. Our export orders surge nearly four times the average,” says Arvindh Saravanabhavan, co-founder and CEO, Oorla, who sources traditional sweets and savouries from 50-plus vendors across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Their launches this Deepavali include a Tamil Nadu Palakara Petti, Karnataka Tindi Pettige, Naadan Palahara Petti with treats from Kerala, and a Andhra Mithai Dabba. “There’s been a growing nostalgia among Indian expatriates and a rising curiosity among international consumers about Indian cuisine,” says Arvindh, who started exporting sweets, savouries, honey, pickles, and homemade masalas three years ago. “Initially, we focussed on catering to the US market, and this small initiative quickly gained momentum, and we now ship to over 50 countries, with significant traction from the UAE, the US, Canada, Malaysia and Singapore. Over the last three years, the demand from North America and Europe has doubled, particularly during festive seasons,” he explains, adding that they incorporate shipping costs into the overall order price (about 30% more than domestic rates) for international orders.

Venkat Ramasamy, managing director at Pettikadai, also based in Coimbatore, explains that they started shipping internationally in 2020, a few years after he launched the brand with three friends. “Today, our export orders overtake domestic demand,” he says, of the brand that sources native treats from across Tamil Nadu especially from towns such as Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sivakasi, Karaikudi, and Karur, among others. As for the pricing, he says the products cost the same in India, and overseas, barring the shipping charge for export orders.

This year, he has launched a range of vegan sweets, and geo-tagged delicacies. “We started exporting to a retail store in Qatar, and we now ship to Bahrain, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans to ship to the US in the pipeline. From shipping just 20 kilograms, we are now exporting 200 kilograms every week on an average,” says Venkat of the business-to-business (B2B) wing, adding that they also directly ship to customers in over 30 countries. The pandemic also accelerated sales, he points out, saying that over three tonnes of sweets and savouries were exported via business-to-customer (B2C) sales in 2021 for Deepavali alone.

Since Sharath Ravikumar, founder of Chennai-based Great Indian Sweets launched the brand two years ago, he has exported approximately “one tonne of sweets” during Deepavali. “Countries with significant Indian populations have shown strong demand, and we export to the US, Canada, France, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and to the Middle East,” he says.

From the home kitchens

And it is not just the big brands, but home-run businesses and young start-ups that are also in the race. For instance, Barani R Dinesh of Dindigul-based Arockiya Adumani — known for its millet and whole wheat-based sweets and savouries — has already got orders to ship over 100 kilograms of millet ladoos, burfis, cookies, vathals, podis, and savouries like the kambu garlic murukku and millet flakes mixture. “I’m aiming to cover 200-plus kilograms this year,” says the 32-year-old who launched the brand in 2016, and began taking international orders in 2022. “We started with orders to the US and Canada as our family members residing there were missing Indian sweets, and soon their friends wanted packages too!” says Barani.

In Kerala, Fulva was launched a year ago by four friends with the aim of taking the Kozhikode halwa to those residing outside the State. They offer 24 flavours of the halwa including tender coconut, green chilli, watermelon, and kiwi, among others. “Unlike other halwas, the Kozhikode variant has a jelly-like texture due to its prolonged cooking process. This results in a higher shelf-life of 40 days,” says co-founder Sanu Muhammed, adding that they use real fruit pulp that are made by a manufacturing partner who has been in the business for over 20 years.

He explains how they started shipping internationally a few months after the brand launched. “While we were getting enquiries, we weren’t able to fulfill them as we were new to the market. In our second month of operations, a customer from the US reached out for an order, and was ready to pay a hefty shipping fee that was more than the cost of the halwa! We then realised there’s a huge demand for the halwas abroad,” shares Sanu.

Today, they deliver to 10-plus countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, the US, UK, Germany, Oman, and Turkey, and the team plans to start B2B export within three months.

Tweaks and checks

Catering to large shipments, and organising prep work months in advance aside, brands also need to keep a check on the feasibility of food products that can be exported. For shipments to New Zealand, Germany, and the Netherlands, for instance, sweets and savouries with animal-related products such as ghee, milk, etc cannot be sent. “In such cases, we create vegan variants and get them certified before export,” says Venkat. “Shipments to Australia require special approvals based on ingredients, as general aflotoxin levels in peanuts should be less than the permissible levels,” he adds.

Srivilliputhur palkova is one sweet that has restrictions over export, due to their short shelf-life, says Sharath of the delicacy that contains milk. “Even macaroons contain eggs and cannot be shipped to certain countries like Australia, the US, Malasiya, and Singapore,” he says. At Oorla, Arvindh explains how each country comes with their own restrictions. “We cannot send snacks with sesame to Bahrain, and the UK, Europe, and Australia have restrictions for milk-based products, seeds, and dried leaves such as curry leaves, podis, etc. At times, the IndianGovernment imposes a seasonal rice ban on certain varieties when it anticipates shortage in the country,” he says, adding that it usually takes a minimum of six months to send a sample shipment covering all the rules and regulations of the country.

Barani adds that many South Indians living abroad prefer boli or ubbatu, but they cannot be shipped as they are prepared with coconut, and cooked dal, and have a high moisture content and will spoil easily. “Instead, we ship adhirasam, ladoos, ghee-based millet ladoos, and Mysore pak that have a longer shelf life.”

Having said that, the demand for Indian food abroad is only on the rise. “With technology, the shelf life of sweets are being increased without the usage of preservatives, which is increasing demand,” concludes Venkat.

