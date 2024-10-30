How can a cocktail be sustainable?

The world is moving towards a more conscious-living approach, with sustainability at the core of daily choices. Nearly everything we use today comes with the word “sustainable” attached— cotton, chocolate, and now even cocktails. These eco-friendly drinks have gained immense popularity over the last few years, with bars increasingly being judged on sustainability as a key parameter in competitions. The last Wednesday of October is regarded as World Sustainability day. So let’s find out what exactly makes a cocktail sustainable?

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first step would be to use Indian produce. Indian fruits are used widely now. Jamun has become a very popular cocktail additive. It is simple to make the switch. Instead of lemonade, we can serve Shikanji and even go on to use flavours like guava and chilli,” shares Rahul Singh, founder and CEO of Beer Cafe.

Across India, mixologists are drawing inspiration from the nation’s rich heritage of produce and ingredients. Rather than relying on imported spirits and exotic garnishes, they’re experimenting with native spices, seasonal fruits, and Indian brands to create cocktails that taste local and have a lower environmental impact. These drinks not only bring unique Indian flavours to the fore but also support local farmers, reduce waste, and celebrate a close relationship with the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Marriott International’s APEC Sustainable Sips Rising Star Championship held last month, Madhumita Maltesh, Trainee Executive at UNO Izakaya, JW Marriott Hotel in Bengaluru, won the top spot. She believes that reusing kitchen scraps is an excellent way to create sustainable cocktails. She also notes that sourcing ingredients used by multiple restaurants in one hotel can cut down waste. “We only make cold syrups to avoid excessive use of the stove. Instead of a dehydrator, we keep things under the heat lamp used in kitchens to keep food hot. I also created a drink with coffee powder that was used by the café. The output is a bit diluted but when I add rum and other ingredients, it becomes a very refreshing cocktail,” she explains.

Sandeep Arora, whisky connoisseur and director of Spiritual Luxury Living, has also embraced sustainable mixology. “There is a unique one where whisky is infused with leftover coffee beans. By this we make sure that the coffee beans are being used again. An orange twist is added besides a large slice of Yuzu,” he shares.

According to Sandeep, bar owners, brands, and consumers are increasingly focused on preserving the environment, conserving natural resources, and adopting zero-waste practices. “This is also indirectly impacting pollution, conservation of energy, and effective use of natural resources. Many bar owners today are mindful of the ice and water usage as well,” he adds.

Despite their best efforts to craft sustainable cocktails, bars often struggle with the carbon footprint left by the spirits they use. Rahul Singh explains that there are three categories of liquor: country liquor, foreign liquor, and Indian-made foreign liquor. “While we are using more Indian brands now, foreign liquor holds a major share. On the other hand, country liquor is prohibited in bars. Every region has a toddy, and it can be a great basal spirit for cocktails. Mahua liquor is having its moment now, but there are more such liquors that bars and mixologists should be able to work with,” he adds.

By using local ingredients, adopting waste-reducing practices, and experimenting with Indian-brands, mixologists are building eco-friendly, distinctly Indian drinks. So next time you sip on a cocktail, try and find out how your drink has helped the environment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.