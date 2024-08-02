In the age of clarified cocktails and hidden speakeasies, Bar Leone, a fuss-free Italian-style neighbourhood bar in Hong Kong’s buzzy Central District, stands out. “Bar Leone is the celebration of simplicity,” says Lorenzo Anitori, the award-winning bar’s owner, who opened the establishment as a homage to his hometown of Rome. Just one year later, it has made a record-breaking debut on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, earning a trio of trophies: The Best Bar in Hong Kong, the Highest New Entry Award and The Best Bar in Asia 2024. Lorenzo shares insights into his journey, the philosophy behind Bar Leone, and his aspirations for the future.

Question: How does it feel to achieve this recognition, and what do you think contributed to Bar Leone’s success?

Answer: It is an incredible honour and somewhat surreal to receive this award. When we opened Bar Leone, our aim was never to be the number one bar. We simply wanted to create a space that was different from anything else in Hong Kong, focussing on a holistic experience of drinks, food, and atmosphere. I believe our success lies in connecting with people on a personal level and offering them a genuine, memorable experience.

Q: What inspired you to move to Hong Kong and start Bar Leone?

A: I moved to Hong Kong in 2019, initially to work with the Four Seasons. During the pandemic, I met my business partner, and we decided to start this project. I wanted to shift away from the complexity of innovation in cocktails and focus on the simplicity and beauty of classic and modern classic cocktails. Bar Leone is all about celebrating those roots, which was a bold move in a market that often prioritises concept-driven bars.

Q: How do you train your staff to create meaningful connections with guests?

A: We have a comprehensive training programme that outlines procedures and sequences, but ultimately, we empower our staff to use their own personalities to be great hosts. It is about having a can-do attitude, listening to guests, remembering their preferences, and most importantly, having a good time with them.

Q: On stage at the awards, you attributed the support of the bar community to your success. Could you elaborate on that?

A: The validation and support from the bar community have been invaluable. I have been in Asia for seven years, and during that time, I have formed strong relationships with many respected peers. The bar community is about learning from each other, sharing practices, and establishing connections. This sense of community has been a crucial part of our success.

Q: You’ve spoken about the importance of kindness in business. Why is this a core value for you at Bar Leone?

A: Kindness is fundamental to our approach. We are in the service industry, and our goal is to have guests return. People come back not just for the drinks but for the soul of the place and the warmth of the people running it. Kindness and genuine human connection are at the heart of building lasting relationships with our guests.

Q: Bar Leone is heavily inspired by Italian culture. Can you share some of the specific inspirations behind its design and atmosphere?

A: Bar Leone is a homage to Italian pop culture, drawing from my Roman roots. Our design features elements of Italian cinema, music, football, and cheeky nods to cultural pillars like religion. We wanted to recreate the vibe of a neighbourhood bar in Rome, where people gather to connect and enjoy a moment together, whether over a coffee or a Negroni. Our motto, ‘Cocktail Popolari’, reflects our desire to make culture accessible to everyone.

Q: What drink would you recommend for someone visiting Bar Leone for the first time?

A: To start the night, I would recommend our classic Negroni. It is made with vermouth and Campari, along with our own gin, crafted with juniper, bergamot, coffee, and cacao. It is a rich yet balanced drink that embodies the essence of a Negroni. To end the night, I would suggest our cacio e pepe gelato or a frozen cappuccino, which are playful twists on Italian classics and have become crowd favourites.

Q: Looking ahead, what are your aspirations for Bar Leone? Are there plans to expand or explore new concepts?

A: For now, we are focussed on refining and perfecting what we have. We have received many proposals for expansion, but we are just a year old and still learning. We want to ensure that we maintain our standards and hospitality-first approach. Whatever we do in the future, it will always be about creating spaces that are accessible and welcoming to everyone.

