Hidden flavours of the North East in Bengaluru

Assamese cuisine is one of the lesser explored in Bengaluru, even though it offers a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian choices. From khaar, a gravy made out of papaya, to pork roast, the options available offer a unique blend of flavours and textures.

We take a look at some restaurants that serve Assamese cuisine in Bengaluru:

Gams Delicacy

Jitendra Baruah, manager of Gams Delicacy in Koramangala, explains how the use of authentic ingredients is at the heart and soul of Assamese cuisine. “We craft a variety of chutneys made with white sesame seeds, ghost pepper and lentils, which are the traditional accompaniments to our main dishes; they enhance the overall dining experience,” he says.

Some essential ingredients in this cuisine include bamboo shoot, kharoli (mustard seed paste), koldil (banana flower), outenga (elephant apple), thekera tenga (amlavetasa), laisaak (mustard greens), kumura (gourd), kaji nemu (Assamese lemon) and horu aloo (baby potato). While most of these ingredients are sourced locally, some come from Assam.

At Gams Delicacy, which has been in business since 2015, traditional dishes of boiled chicken, pork and fish are served regularly while jolpaan (made of flattened rice, cream, jaggery and curd), bora saul (sticky rice) and pitha (a sweet) are made occasionally. According to Jitendra, most Assamese customers order smoked pork or pork made with bamboo shoot while non-Assamese customers usually order chicken or pork with potato curry.

Certain items such as bamboo shoot see a mixed response from customers, Jitendra says. “Certain preparations and spices are unfamiliar in taste, smell and texture and non-native customers might find them difficult to enjoy. It could be an acquired taste.”

Gams follows the tradition of serving tamul-paan (betel nut served with its leaf) after a meal. “It is a part of our custom back home so here too, we serve tamul-paan in a horai which is a traditional tray used in prayer offerings and felicitations.” he says.

Axomi

Perhaps one of the first Assamese restaurants in Bengaluru, Axomi was founded by three friends — Seemanta Sarmah, Pranjal Medhi and Dipankar Kalita in 2013. “We came up with the idea of establishing an Assamese restaurant in the city when we were studying at the Acharya Institute in 2006. At the time, we struggled to find good homely food. At Axomi, one can enjoy homemade preparations at a moderate price,” Dipankar says.

“The response to our cuisine has been delightful. Besides members of the Assamese community, the authentic dishes at our restaurant were well-received by other patrons too,” he says, adding, “Specialties such as masor tenga (fish curry) and pork dishes are favourites with Assamese customers, while the vegetarian thali is most commonly ordered by others.”

Talking about special dishes, he says, “We had black rice pudding, sticky rice and tupula bhaat (steamed rice wrapped in leaves) on our weekend menu in 2015, it had a mixed response.”

Though it started out as a restaurant, Axomi is now a cloud kitchen, due to the operational costs in Bengaluru. “With cloud kitchens running in Koramangala, Whitefield and Electronic City, we plan to extend to Hennur and Sarjapur as well as expanding to Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad,” he added.

It is far easier to get direct feedback from customers in a restaurant, Dipankar says highlighting the disadvantages of a cloud kitchen. “We are planning on re-opening our dining space in Koramangala by the first week of October this year.”

Bezborua’s Kitchen

“I like to cook for guests, and that is how I came up with the idea of a cloud kitchen,” says Mitali Bezborua, sharing the reason behind her venture. Hailing from Jorhat in Assam, she has been delivering orders from her cloud kitchen since 2015. “I started this venture first in Kolkata in 2012, continuing it in Bengaluru when we relocated in 2015.”

Based out of Gottigere in South Bengaluru, this cloud kitchen is one of the few authentic places to relish Assamese delicacies served with a modern twist.

What started off as a curry-based menu, Bezborua’s Kitchen now serves puff pastries and quiches with traditional Assamese fillings. “We make puff pastries filled with banana flower, mashed potato and egg, boiled chicken and pork, and bamboo shoot,” says Mitali. “Sweet options made with grated coconut and jaggery as well as vegetarian options made with paneer and mustard sauce are also available.”

Assisted by her daughter and son-in-law, the menu also includes a quiche with a base of ricotta cheese and mustard greens and other traditional ingredients. “Our most popular quiche has a filling of boiled pork or chicken with a base of ricotta cheese,” she says.

