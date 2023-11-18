Guava mysurpa, almond chocolate ladoo, and red banana halwa, there’s plenty to choose from this festive season

November 18, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

A sweet tradition

Watching 52-year-old K V Mangala make kaimurukku plays out like art in progress. She takes a lemon-sized dough in her hand and presses it with three fingers to make an elongated shape. As she gently twists and turns the dough to form four or five concentric circles on a neatly-cut plantain leaf, a beautiful portrait of kaimurukku stares out of the green canvas. “I started helping my parents when I was as young as six-years old,” says Mangala as she slides adirasam dough, shaped like flat circles, into hot oil and fries them to a crisp golden brown under the watchful eyes of her brother K V Kannan. They run Vedhapuri Catering on a quaint lane next to the over 100-year-old Ulagalandha Perumal Temple in Singanallur.

“We are taking forward the legacy of my father, late Veeraraghava Iyer from Palakkad who cooked elaborate vegetarian meals at weddings. My mother A K Lalitha, an expert in rolling kaimurkku, accompanied him to make sweets and savouries. That’s how it started. We also cater vegetarian food for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” says Kannan adding that the Singanallur agraharam, home to as many as 200 families, used to go by the name Vedhapuri, derived from ‘vedham’ and ‘purithal’ which means gaining knowledge and wisdom.

From sweet boondi ladoo, badusha and badam halwa to kaju katli and guava mysurpa, the kitchen doles 1500 kilograms of sweets during Deepavali. “Though we stick to traditional sweets, we have added guava and orange mysurpa made using the fruit extracts to add variety,” he says as we sample the melt-in-the-mouth guava mysurpa that has a hint of guava flavour without being overpowering.

Reminiscing her childhood days, Mangala says not a day passed without helping their parents in the kitchen to make thattai, seedai, and adirasam. “We children would quickly roll batches of kaimurkku before rushing to school. We still follow kai alavu, kan alavu for measuring ingredients, handed down by our parents. We also support women from 12 families here who help us in the kitchen,” says Mangala adding that consistency of sugar syrup is the key while making traditional sweets, especially adirasam. “The flat adirasam dough crumbles into pieces in hot oil if not done properly. We have made 21-round kaimurukku and also murukkus shaped like bowls, cricket bats, and balls for special orders.”

While the brother-sister duo is proud of the fact that their sweets have travelled across the country as well as abroad with a steady stream of repeat customers who buy them for generations, they declare that making of murukku — grinding, pounding, roasting, giving shape and frying — is nothing less than art.

To placer orders, call 9443185595 or 9095006268. Can be delivered across Tamil Nadu.

Millet magic

Alageswari S, founder of Iyal Vaagai, a 10-year-old environmental movement, gives a push to organic farming by working with a farmers collective of 30 to 40 members from the region who promote sustainable farming. Besides growing native rice varieties, millets, vegetables, and fruits, they also make cold-pressed oil, and rear country chicken. While they sell their produce at Namma Ooru Sandhai, held every second Sunday in the city, a handful of farmers have turned homepreneuers, making millet sweets and savouries. “It’s a natural step forward to promote a healthy, sustainable way of life,” says Alageswari as she doles out names like karuppu ulundu ladoo, karumbu chaaru murukku, karupatti mysurpa, red banana halwa and thinai adirasam, all full of the goodness of millets.

“The health conscious who already avoid white sugar, and beverages like tea and coffee, will eventually look for alternatives to sweets too. We are tapping into that market where we make sweets with millets and ensure that other ingredients like cold pressed oil and ghee are organic. Traditionally in temple festivals, a delicacy called maavilakku maavu was made using thinai arisi flour and palm jaggery. We are reviving those traditions as well as promoting healthy sweets,” explains Algeswari, who recently conducted a coookery demo on making jelabi with urad dal, palm jaggery and ghee.

Besides a range of sweets like ladoo made with groundnut, til, and millets, thinai adirasam, they also make coconut burfi using palm jaggery instead of white sugar and karuppu kavuni arisi halwa. Along with sweets there is murukku made with small onion flavour, ginger-garlic pakoda, beetroot murukku, and ajwain and til-flavoured mixture made in native thooyamalli rice

Available across organic stores, delivered pan-India. Can also be bought at organic santhai, every second Sunday at Corporation School near Power House bus stand, Gandhipuram. To know more, call 9942118080. For bulk orders and private parties, book in advance.

Fancy an almond chocolate ladoo?

Love almonds and chocolates? How about biting into a ladoo that is a happy union of the two? An almond chocolate ladoo made with generous almond bits infused with chocolate, bundled together in the form of ladoo is a delicious festive addition from Sree Annapoorna.

As many as 180 varieties of sweets, including new ladoo varieties like rose badam, cashew, and pista laddu are displayed for sales at Sree Annapoorna’s sweets mela.

For those looking for sweets with a crunch, there are biscuits in cashew, pista and chocolate flavours to choose from. While mysurpa comes in cashew, almond, red velvet and pista flavours, there is also an exciting range of savouries in 40 varieties, an assorted dry fruits collection, and special gift boxes. Gift vouchers priced from ₹100 to ₹1000 are available too.

The sweets mela is till November 11 at Sree Annapoorna’s branches in RS Puram, People’s Park, Mettupalayam Road, Avinashi Road Branch (Near KMCH) and also at Tiruppur-Avinashi branch