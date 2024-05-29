GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Grow fresh greens and herbs inside your home with this smart urban farming system

Turn your phone into a farmer’s market with this app-controlled hydroponic system, growing fresh greens in your home

Published - May 29, 2024 04:46 pm IST

Sangita Rajan
Sapplings being installed in the Homie

Sapplings being installed in the Homie | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A wall of green leafy vegetables and delicate herbs like basil, oregano, rosemary, and thyme is not something you would expect to see when you enter a home in Chennai. Being met with this sight is a welcoming surprise for the salad enthusiasts.

It was largely observed that one of the top hobbies people started over the pandemic was gardening. However, once the pandemic ended and people went back to their regular lives, a lack of time and knowledge left terrace gardens barren.

“Gardening is a conscious, continuous activity. You have to manage your plants, water and monitor them regularly,” says Shamil Bicha, founder of Croppico, and an engineer turned farmer, who has designed a hydroponic farming setup which allows people to grow leafy vegetables and herbs in any climate condition. “We wanted to automate farming. We wanted someone who typically doesn’t have a green thumb to be able to grow their own vegetables.”

The hydroponic farming setup designed by Shamil and his team is an improvement on designs that already exist, now optimised for personal home use. It can grow leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, celery, rocket, and herbs like mint, parsley, basil, rosemary, thyme, oregano and more. The setup performs to its optimal ability in air-conditioned environments. However, Shamil says, “Our systems have been performing in Chennai without air conditioning too. The chiller takes care of the water temperature, but ambient temperatures can be challenging in summer months,”

Owing to the harsh heat, Chennai imports many vegetables and herbs from outside the city, which are then sold as premium, fresh produce. How fresh are they in reality? A majority of the produce, being exported from hill stations and farms on the outskirts, travels to the wholesale and retail markets within the city several hours after being harvested.

Croppico’s Homie

Croppico’s Homie | Photo Credit: Sangita Rajan

Only a handful of the population in major metropolitan cities consume fresh vegetables on a daily basis. With experiences that promise farm-to-table dining, many people have, over the last decade or so, started being more conscious about where and how far their food is coming from.

Fully grown salad greens

Fully grown salad greens | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This setup, called Homie, has a multi-tiered structure that can house upto 72 plants and 80 seedlings. Nutrient-rich water is circulated with clockwork precision based on a pre-programmed schedule. Smart sensors constantly monitor the water’s pH, nutrient concentration, temperature, flow rate, and even the ambient environment.

A specialised grow light acts as a substitute for sunlight, which bathes the crops in an optimised spectrum of light according to the daylight schedule. Farm-assist, an inbuilt-centralised system, controls the nutrient delivery, irrigation, and lighting cycles. 

Harvesting crops

Harvesting crops | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The water tank and the whole system needs to be cleaned once every 30–40 days to avoid the growth of pathogens. So just like there is SaaS (software as a service), we decided to offer FaaS, which is farming as a service,” says Shamil, who is currently training a group of technicians on how to service this farming setup. At ₹1,000 a month, FaaS can be accessed by users. Apart from just cleaning, Homie users will also be able to sign up for a sapling subscription, where the technician will install new saplings.

Smartphone application

Smartphone application | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The farming system also comes with a smartphone application (which is still being developed) that lets users manage their crops even while they are away for long periods of time. The app will also include an e-commerce section that allows users to purchase saplings and crop care necessities. It goes beyond keeping an eye on your crops. Your dashboard will track the crops you are growing and suggest recipes that can use them in the best possible ways. The database of recipes will keep growing as users add their own creations to the list for others to see and try, making it a true community experience.

Croppico’s Homie is currently available in Chennai and Bengaluru. To get the system installed in your home, reach out to connect@croppico.com. The first 1000 customers can have the system installed at ₹1.25lakh

