‘Gods of Gourmet’ redefines Indian cuisine with a focus on luxury dining experiences

January 09, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST

Indian cuisine has undergone significant transformation. Dishes and flavours from our subcontinent are now considered more than a novelty, as they look beyond the familiar butter chicken, naan breads, chai teas, and street food. However, little is known about the fine-dining landscape in the country, and Gods of Gourmet on Disney+ Hotstar aims to rectify that.

Created by Suchayan Mandal, executive producer, and Sayantani Chakraborty, creative director, this show showcases the culinary prowess of nine skilled chefs who helm popular fine-dining restaurants across the country. “This is the first time we are showcasing the scene of India’s elevated gastronomy on National television, and it is about time that this side of Indian cuisine got the spotlight,” says Sayantani.

“When we look at the Indian food and cooking show line-up, we have ones where recipes are taught or there are contests, or the kind where a blogger goes on a food trail. There was nothing in between — something artsy and luxurious. There is an aspirational value to this show, and that is why Gods of Gourmet had to be made,” adds Suchayan.

The show is inspired by Netflix’s popular docu-series Chef’s Table. Produced by Advaita Innovation Labs, this show covers restaurants Tiamo from Conrad Bangalore, Koishii from The St. Regis Mumbai, Al Di La from Conrad Pune, Riwaz from The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, The Flying Elephant from Park Hyatt Chennai, Sarvatt from Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad, Thai Soul from Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, Toya from The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, and Shrot from Hyatt Regency Mansarovar Jaipur.

“Since we are a communication company that already manages many such hotels, we had almost 40 to begin with. When we sat down to decide which restaurants to feature, we wanted to make sure that our picks stood out from the already popular places. The menus needed to tell a story. The backgrounds of the chefs played an important role too. For example, chef Chandan Parmar at Sarvatt had the most inspirational story about how she got a call from the restaurant chain out of the blue although she didn’t have any formal training. We don’t always know the story of the chef who prepares our meal and these are stories worth knowing,” shares Sayantani.

The show also features the journey of immigrant chefs like Kinyo Klinger Rodas Tristan, the Peruvian chef who mans the Nikkei cuisine restaurant Koishi and Thai chef Kluaywan Junsawat, fondly called chef Goong, who is the chef de cuisine at Thai Soul in Kochi.

“Apart from this, we were able to narrow down based on two crucial criteria — innovation and sustainability,” says Suchayan. “The chefs we picked are playing an important role in understanding the palate and interests of the modern diner while honouring local flavours and produce,” he adds.

At The Flying Elephant, Chef Dhanraj Manoharan strives to bring the best of both worlds to each plate as he puts a creative spin on traditional dishes. “At the core of this restaurant is Chennai. I ensure that we source most of our ingredients locally. I go to Kasimedu fish market for fresh catch and we get good-quality produce from Koyembedu market. Almost each dish on the menu here has something local and something innovative,” he says.

The restaurant that opened over a decade ago underwent a facelift and menu change in 2022. “On one hand have lamb Adana Kebab which has been our signature since the inception of the restaurant made with locally sourced ingredients, slow-cooked for up to 48 hours and on the other hand, we have dishes like Salmon Pani Puri with tamarind broth which is a brand new dish made right at the table,” adds Dhanraj.

With each episode running for an average of 15 minutes, we see the chefs in their element planning the menu for the day, going into the marketplace to source fresh produce, and preparing the meals for their guests with the rest of the kitchen staff.

“It took about five to six months to put the entire show together but what took the most time was to make sure our chefs were comfortable in being in front of the camera. Some chefs were not comfortable with English. Once they got comfortable, the chefs went on to share their culinary journey and goals with ease and passion,” says Sayantani.

Throughout the show are dramatic visuals of the chefs chopping vegetables into precise cubes, tossing and stirring food in pans and pots over a high flame that give us a sense of being in the kitchen. While the episodes are concise and well-paced, the chefs’ interviews seem rather staged with punchy one-liners and scripted deliveries. The length of each episode is also well-timed, making it perfect to watch a couple over a meal.

Gods of Gourmet is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.