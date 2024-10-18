This festive season, a unique collaboration between Chinese dim sum teahouse Yauatcha and jewellery house Tribe Amrapali transforms the aesthetics of intricate Indian jewellery into indulgent French pâtisserie.Titled Timeless Desserts, Handcrafted Treasures, the edit draws from Tribe Amrapali’s latest line of Navratna gemstones and features macaroons, bon bons, and petit gateaux crafted in nine flavours each. . Yauatcha has earlier partnered with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and brands like Papa Don’t Preach and Lovechild by Masaba, but this is its first collaboration with a jewellery brand.

“Yauatcha approached us a few weeks ago, and since this is our first food collaboration, we were excited about it,” says Akanksha Arora, CEO, Tribe Amrapali. She adds, the brand’s nine gemstones — ruby, emerald, sapphire, pearl, coral, catseye, orange garnet, diamond, and yellow sapphire — have inspired the range of confectionery. “We started with designing the physical box in jewel tones and gold motifs. As for the treats, they have been recreated keeping in mind the natural shades of the gemstones,” says Akanksha.

Abhishek Bindal, COO, Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality — that helms Yauatcha, Nara Thai, among other restaurants — says they wanted this collab to blend the traditional with the contemporary. “Keeping Diwali in mind, we wanted to ensure the desserts had a traditional touch. They were also developed in a similar fashion and incorporated Indian ingredients such as coconut, figs, plums, etc., akin to dry fruits that are popular gifts during this season. We went through several iterations, and even the chocolates were made to look like the navratans by incorporating fruits of similar shades.”

As part of the initial trials, a box of the delicacies were physically carried from Mumbai to Jaipur. “Initially, we felt a few of the flavours and shades were too contemporary, and we wanted them to be India-proud,” she says. And this reflects in the final selection. Think jamun-custard apple and dark fig macaroons, jasmine sapphire and coconut sparkle bon bons; and petit gateaux in flavours of lychee-sweet lime, and guava-peach. “My favourites are the Orange Sesame with Nagpur orange marmalade and sesame peanut crunch; and the entire range of macaroons has explosive flavours,” concludes Akanksha.

Hampers of the The Timeless Desserts, Handcrafted Treasures collection are priced upwards of ₹2,450 and available until Deepavali at Yauatcha in Mumbai and Bengaluru, both for dine-in and delivery.

