When I met Chef Gaspar Fernandes at a cocktail evening when he was visiting Goa, I was transfixed with his food-centric stories. All the way from a neighbourhood in Merces, Goa, to his eponymous restaurant, Gaspar’s in Vilnius, Lithuania, this culinary savant has been crafting magic, one spice at a time, and it was evident as he regaled the highs and lows of his passion project.

“There is some form of spice in every single dish we serve, and that’s how we infuse the Goan touch” he told me. ”Right from the restaurant’s beloved, My Mum’s Curry, a rendition of cafreal mix using black cod tail in season, to the fragrant black cardamom flan with kesar mango mousse to end a meal.”

Gaspar’s Restoranas was rated No. 1 in the 30 Best Restaurant in Lithuania list for 2023, and from then, the momentum was on. But it was a definitive homerun in June this year when Lithuania’s First Michelin Guide was unveiled and the restaurant bagged a coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand.

“You see, we are a small family run enterprise, with just 14 staff members (four from India) and we put in a lot of heart in every aspect of the business. This was in no measure, a small win,” he says over a call from Vilnius. Of course, I knew this from our last conversation, where his wife Krystina, who manages the front of house operations, is totally in tandem with Gaspar’s vision. After all, the start of the restaurant, way back in 2015, was born out of their romance and the pursuit of it, which brough Gaspar all the way from the United Kingdom to Vilnius. “We started the place after emptying out our purses. But there was no cutting corners. Everything had to be of the highest possible quality,” says Gaspar.

Gaspar’s is a cozy dining establishment with just 35 covers, but the quiet elegance in unmistakable. There is brunch on Sundays, and guests can enjoy an al fresco meal during the summer months.

Adjoining the restaurant is a small green patch of less than 25 square metres, tended lovingly by Krystina, where pretty, edible flowers, five different kinds of mint, micro greens, and beans lend themselves to an imaginative and seasonal menu.

The menu is tight and concise, inspired by local produce and a ‘zero kilometre’ approach of sourcing from nearby. Like the coffee from Emanuelis (Crooked Nose & Coffee Stories) and herbs from Evaldas’ farm. His naan is made from whole wheat from nearby Zelbu family farm using a special technique. Dishes like the grilled Goan spiced mackerel are local favourites and embody his simple but clever cooking style,

Gaspar, who honed his skills at London’s Le Cordon Bleu and built a strong base in the creative precision of pastry, says he was driven by his sweet tooth. His earliest food memory was from his home in Goa, where, he would sneak into the kitchen at the age of 7 to rustle up his own version of sheera, out of semolina, sugar and milk. Given the tradition of Goa’s afternoon siesta, his mother would be sleeping and he had the kitchen to himself to experiment.

Gaspar’s desserts are meticulously crafted, and always feature spice. His most beautiful work of art, featured as the masthead on the Michelin announcement of Lithuanian restaurants, is inspired by the strawberry milk, a summer treat that kids in Lithuania love, which is spooned like a soup, and served with a sweet bun. Gaspar’s is an audacious take, with a saffron cream, a butter cookie crafted into a flower, and a small cloud of frothy milk, perfumed with cardamon. Named simply Strawberries and Milk, this seasonal delight is available from May until September.

So, who are guests of Gaspar’s Restoranas, I ask. Repeat clientele comprises about 40%, he tells me, many of whom do not even look at the menu anymore, but simply leave it to the chef. It is safe to say that Gaspar’s has made quite an impression among locals and expats in Lithuania’s capital. Not surprising, since the menu does take into consideration the preferences of the local palate, while gently introducing the nuances of spice.

“Lithuanians love smoky undertones, especially during the winters, and they have a certain fondness for chargrilled and smoked fishlike carp, eel or perch” shares Gaspar. Not surprisingly, chargrilled iberico pork chops with a vindaloo spice kick is a winning dish on the menu.

Gaspar’s love affair with spices has drawn in the city’s top business people, expats, consular corps and socialites to form a Spicy Food Lovers’ Club, which started in 2017. The club convenes once in 2 to 3 months to partake of a seven to sight course gourmet meal, crafted by the man himself. The meal is paired with fine wines and incorporates some premium ingredients like langoustine or a specially procured wagyu beef.

Gaspar is a Goan culinary ambassador, and says it is with pride that he serves his cuisine to the wider world. His style is informed by his heritage and the cooking styles of his mother and grandfather, a chef. His close-knit chain of local producers and suppliers are all part of his philosophy to create a harmonious ecosystem.

