The best part of the festive season is sweets — lots of them. These sweet makers and bakers in Chennai have understood the assignment and are coming up with reimagined Indian mithai to enjoy and share this Deepavali.

Ramayana in a box

As Karthika Sravanthi was brainstorming ideas for a special Deepavali sweet box, inspiration struck when her husband was reading In the Footsteps of Rama. The idea for the Charanamrut box was born. She collaborated with a Pune-based designer to create silicon moulds, turning her vision into reality. The result? Eight bite-sized treats, each representing pivotal moments from the Ramayana. “It starts with a kaju katli cup and saucer, filled with rice kheer, symbolising the divine kheer that Kausalya consumed to give birth to Lord Ram. Next is a cannoli with sitaphal custard and a chocolate bow, portraying Sita’s swayamvar,” she explains.

Other creations include a banana cake with forest fruit compotes (jamun and mulberry) to signify Vanavas, and an orange cheesecake with saffron cream and a chocolate ring to represent the Sunderkand and Prabhu mudrika. “Not everything is sweet—the Mareecha bite is as deceitful as the golden deer itself. It looks like a pistachio truffle but is actually a savoury sweet potato fritter,” adds Karthika.

All pieces are eggless. The box is priced at ₹2,850. For orders, contact 9566140988 or DM @bakemanbegins on Instagram.

Every flavour ladoo

Ladoos are a staple across India, from boondi and motichur to dry fruit ladoos. However, Ladoos offers a unique twist on tradition, with flavours like wild rose petals and gulkand, candied pineapple, mango, strawberry and dry fuit, Italian brut pistachio, and even white chocolate chips. “We aim to keep our Ladoos less sweet with flavours everyone can enjoy,” says co-founder Sourabh Pandey. Their offerings range from four-piece boxes to lavish hampers featuring an assortment of savouries, dry fruits, and nuts. “We conduct extensive research to identify trending flavours and draw inspiration from across India,” adds Chetan Lodha, co-founder. “Our halwais hail from Mathura and Bihar. They use age-old recipes to craft these fusion sweets for us,” adds Sourabh.

Hampers start at ₹500 and go up to ₹5,500. Ladoos is located at Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Express Avenue, and VR Chennai. For orders, contact7358119636.

Rasmalai sandwich

Indian sweets like rasmalai and gulab jamun now share space with brownies and chocolate treats. As a tribute to Indian sweets, Kavya Prasad, founder of D’OH CO, created the Rasmalai sandwich. Inspired by the ice cream sandwich, it features two pistachio and almond milk cookies surrounding a thick rasmalai cream spiced with saffron and cardamom, topped with roasted nuts. “This rich, malai-and-nut-filled treat is perfect for the Indian palate and can be enjoyed by all age groups,” says Kavya.

The box also includes brownies, blondies, and a caramel triangle with Indian-inspired flavours. “The coconut shortbread base in the caramel triangle reminds me of tea-shop coconut cookies. Many customers tell me that my blondie, which isn’t traditionally Indian, tastes like palkhova,” she shares.

All options are eggless. Boxes start at ₹349 and go up to ₹1,800. For orders, contact 9150127297 or visit thedohco.dotpe.in

Cheesecake in a diya

For the past three years, Preethi Antony has been creating her signature “desi” cheesecake in a diya (earthen lamp), spiced with cardamom and saffron, and topped with roasted nuts on a buttery biscuit base. This Deepavali, she has gone back to her roots, introducing ragi karupatti cookies and a karupatti peanut butter spread, inspired by the flavours of her hometown, Thanjavur. “Karupatti (palm jaggery) is a healthy alternative to sugar and brings back fond memories of home,” says Preethi. Her hamper also includes dry-fruit ladoos and a date cake made with almond flour.

New launches for this year include gulkand and almond truffles, featuring Belgian Callebaut chocolate and refreshing gulkand (rose petal jam). “Chocolate is universal, and the almond truffle, paired with white chocolate and gulkand, offers a refreshing contrast,” says Preethi.

All options are eggless. Hampers start at ₹500 and go up to ₹1,850. For orders, contact8447794249 or DM @choco.chef on Instagram.

Bright, bold, and sweet

The stubborn baker or Tanvi Bokaria decided to name each of the offerings as part of her Deepavali edit after attributes of the festival. The first one in the collection is Aaleaha, a saffron, pistachio and cardamom jar cake. “Aaleaha means sunshine. Diwali is all about brightness and that’s how this jar is. The sponge is moist soaking up a saffron and cardamom milk. This is contrasted by crunchy pistachios and almonds that elevate the texture of the dessert jar,” she says. Her Deepavali edit comprises seven offerings, each sold as a separate element. Options like Aarna — a box of macrons or Amiya, a collection of pastries, come as hampers. “The colourful macarons are a great representation of Diwali — they are rich and indulgent. Aarna is an attribute of goddess Lakshmi — wealth. This also makes for a gift that has a long shelf life. The macarons stay good in the refrigerator for up to four days,” she explains. There are also mini cakes as part of the Edha box.

Offerings start at ₹375 and go up to ₹2,850. Select options can be made egg-free on request. For orders contact 9382873838 or DM @stubbornbaker.chennai on Instagram.

Of halwas and lehiyam @ Bakespeare Tales, Chennai

Giving a contemporary touch to traditional Deepavali delicacies, Aarthi Santhanam has launched a Potpourri Flavour Box for this year’s festivities. It comprises a fudgy kalakand brownies, kulffi mousse, a granola mix, and her trademark lehiyam pops, which feature in her Deepavali hampers every year in some form. The highlight for Aarthi this year are the carrot halwa pies, an ode to her late aunt. “She used to make the best gajar ka halwa and it is a dessert I have always wanted to experiment with, and this was the perfect way to pay tribute to her. I worked out a lot of combinations to get the texture and flavours right, but was not satisfied until it finally came through when I decided to use a pie pastry in the form of a ravioli with carrot halwa as a filling. The mild sweetness from the flakiness of the pastry complements the earthiness of the halwa,” she says.

Potpourri Standard is priced at ₹1,199, and Potpourri Premium is at ₹1,699. Toorder, visit @bakespearetales on Instagram

Mad over macaroons @ The Baker Ninja, Chennai

At city-based dessert studio, founder Niranjana Selvam’s launches feature the brand’s signature desserts. “I don’t like to mix Indian dessert flavours with contemporary desserts,” she says, adding, “Our Diwali collection includes interesting treats like rose and pistachio macarons, toasted almond brownies, pistachio blondies, sesame crackers, among others.” New launches comprise gulkand macarons, chikki macarons, chocolate cardamom cake jars, and a tahini granola.

Upwards of Rs. 1,000 on thebakerninja.com

Ladoo in my truffle

Ladoos turn blondies in Fondbites Patisserie’s hampers for the season. Founder Subhashini Ramsingh has launched ‘Sankalp’, a fusion dessert hamper that comprises six sweet and savoury offerings. Think boondi ladoo blondies, maa ladoo truffles, gulab jamun baklava, and salted caramel athirasam. Savoury creations include pepper curry leaves lavash, and a gunpowder berliner.

Sankalp Platinum is priced at ₹899, and Sankalp Gold at ₹599. To order, call +918015069412.