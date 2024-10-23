Fusion sweets and savouries to savour in Bengaluru for Deepavali

A healthy kick

If you are looking for healthier variants, Hazel Patisserie has an array of offerings including millet and whole wheat-based fusion cookies (rasmalai jowar, Mysore Pak), ragi coffee kisses, eggless madeleines, curry leaf and beetroot crackers, among others. “We have a range of chocolate treats such as paan gulkand truffles, chocolate-coated almond dates, hazelnut mocha truffles, lamingtons and millionaire bars among others,” says Amrita Kanakaraj, who started the brand earlier this year with fellow mom-baker Rupal Singh.

Hampers upwards of ₹900. To order, call 9094727239 or 9742727643

Nuts meet cheese

At MÄKI Pâtisserie, Chef-owner Aarohi Sanghavi has launched a limited-edition box that features almond florentines; pistachio financiers, peanut crackers, and smoked cheddar biscuits. “In my childhood it was common to receive nuts as gifts during festivals. The equivalent to this in European countries would be cheese. With that in mind, we wanted this box to incorporate different nuts and cheese, in both sweet and savoury snacks,” says Aarohi.

Priced at ₹1680, the box is available until October 31. @makipatisserie on Instagram

The French influence

Bringing her French touch to the festivities, Aurélie Lalande of Cafe Plume has launched an eggless Diwali Box comprising pinwheel cookies, cashew cookies, coconut cookies, orange sablés, choco heart cookies, and an elephant diya. “This year, we decided to make a French-Indian box with typical French jam and cookies that have an Indian touch. For example, our cashew cookies and the diya,” she says.

The box is priced at ₹850. @plume.delicacies on Instagram