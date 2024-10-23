GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fusion sweets and savouries to savour in Bengaluru for Deepavali

Bakers across Bengaluru are upping their game this festive season and crafting Mysore Pak cookies, orange sablés, and more

Published - October 23, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Nidhi Adlakha
Nidhi Adlakha
A hamper at Hazel Patisserie

A hamper at Hazel Patisserie | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A healthy kick

If you are looking for healthier variants, Hazel Patisserie has an array of offerings including millet and whole wheat-based fusion cookies (rasmalai jowar, Mysore Pak), ragi coffee kisses, eggless madeleines, curry leaf and beetroot crackers, among others. “We have a range of chocolate treats such as paan gulkand truffles, chocolate-coated almond dates, hazelnut mocha truffles, lamingtons and millionaire bars among others,” says Amrita Kanakaraj, who started the brand earlier this year with fellow mom-baker Rupal Singh.

Hampers upwards of ₹900. To order, call 9094727239 or 9742727643

MÄKI Pâtisserie’s limited-edition box

MÄKI Pâtisserie’s limited-edition box | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nuts meet cheese

At MÄKI Pâtisserie, Chef-owner Aarohi Sanghavi has launched a limited-edition box that features almond florentines; pistachio financiers, peanut crackers, and smoked cheddar biscuits. “In my childhood it was common to receive nuts as gifts during festivals. The equivalent to this in European countries would be cheese. With that in mind, we wanted this box to incorporate different nuts and cheese, in both sweet and savoury snacks,” says Aarohi. 

Priced at ₹1680, the box is available until October 31. @makipatisserie on Instagram

Cafe Plume’s offerings

Cafe Plume’s offerings | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The French influence 

Bringing her French touch to the festivities, Aurélie Lalande of Cafe Plume has launched an eggless Diwali Box comprising pinwheel cookies, cashew cookies, coconut cookies, orange sablés, choco heart cookies, and an elephant diya. “This year, we decided to make a French-Indian box with typical French jam and cookies that have an Indian touch. For example, our cashew cookies and the diya,” she says.

The box is priced at ₹850. @plume.delicacies on Instagram

Published - October 23, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / Deepavali / desserts / lifestyle and leisure / food and dining (general) / bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.