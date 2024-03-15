From Delhi to New York: Chef Suvir Saran’s journey to redefining Indian home cooking

March 15, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

In November 2023, US-based Indian restaurants Semma, Rania, and Indienne were awarded Michelin stars. However, back in 2007, the prestigious star was only held by Devi in New York City, helmed by chef Suvir Saran.

“Nowhere in America or the world did we have home-cooked meals represented in restaurant kitchens. Mor kuzhambu or thorans were unheard of. I had to prepare versions of what my Tamilian, Madhya Pradeshi, or Kannadiga neighbours made when I was growing up in Delhi, to eat anything other than dal makhani or butter chicken in New York,” says Suvir Saran, chef and owner of the Michelin-star restaurant which is now closed.

Suvir went to New York in the early 1990s to study Visual Arts. Soon, he became one of New York’s most popular chefs at the time by serving hearty Indian dishes that included chaat, saags, biryanis, and breads that he learned to cook without going to a culinary school.

Today, Suvir is the culinary director at Bastian in Mumbai and the chef at Qora in Pune. “At Bastian, we keep the food flavour-focussed and inventive. We try our best to be sustainable in our ways but sustainability is not new. Indian kitchens have always been waste-conscious and I bring these core principles into my cooking,” he shares.

“Back when I started, I was stricter with myself. With the Michelin, I understood that I still had a long way to go because even now there aren’t enough restaurants doing Indian food right,” he adds.

Suvir shares that growing up in a vegetarian household helped him learn how to use vegetarian ingredients to create flavorful meals. “I started eating meat only so that I could cook it right. If I make the best steak, I can earn their respect. Then, I can make them eat my veggies,” he says.

Later on, living in a farm in the US also made him understand the importance of fresh produce. “Produce is paramount. They are tasty, healthy, and good for the planet. Farmers today are removed from the real farm ways. We have changed what we farm and plant. We end up planting vegetables that are ‘sexy’ but mean nothing to this geography or economy. We need to take food back to what our parents ate. Instagram food is not good. It is for reel-making but not sustainable,” he adds.

While he is critical of how social media has affected how we eat, he believes in its power to be inclusive .

“Learning to use social media efficiently is very important. It plays a major role in making the world a more inclusive place. I bring the same philosophy into my restaurants and cooking. Being a chef, a provider for my guests, colleagues, their families and making everyone, regardless of their race, sexuality, or gender preferences feel comfortable in my environment is what makes me a better chef. This is important to me,” he says.

Following a series of illnesses, Saran and his partner moved back to India in 2017, which rekindled his passion for mindful eating. “The science of Indian food played a very important role in healing me. My mother would make Sheer Kurma and chawal ki kheer and I would feel better eating it. What I ate, where I ate and who I ate with, nursed me back to health,” reveals Suvir.

Suvir believes that many Indians do not appreciate their own food. “They eat amazing meals at home but are not happy because mom is making it. When a foreigner eats ghar ka khana, they get an epiphany. It is nuanced, layered, textured, bright, simple, and vibrant. My goal is for a Michelin star restaurant in India where you get bharwa, karela, or paruppu saaru with moong dal and you pay ₹2000 to get a bowl full of that,” he adds.

Suvir shares that what he enjoys more is donning the hat of a teacher. “I teach at the Harvard school of public health now, a course called healthy kitchen, healthy life where I teach physicians how to eat and drink to be better caregivers. I learn every day doing this.” He goes on to add, “It is not about earning my bread and butter anymore. I want to leave a legacy and help others earn. I want to tell people that it is okay to be flamboyant.”