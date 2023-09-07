September 07, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

As a country that has flavours and dishes that change every 50 kilometres, it is not possible to represent India through one, two or even a handful of dishes. This is why the 120-chef team at the Taj Palace in New Delhi is preparing around 500 dishes for the G-20 summit scheduled to take place in the national capital this weekend.

“We have been planning the dishes and testing them daily over the last three months. We are hoping to cover the whole country’s culinary landscape through our special menu,” says Chef Surendra Negi from Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The Taj’s menu features thalis from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra with 12 dishes in each platter, while the menu for the high tea includes street food from across the country including chaat from Delhi, pav bhaji from Maharashtra and paniyaaram from Tamil Nadu.

“We have tried our best to make sure the flavours are authentic and have gone the extra mile to source ingredients from the respective regions as well. To make dhokla for example, the special besan we use has come all the way from Gujarat,” adds Chef Surendra.

From sourcing ingredients across regions to catering to the taste and security expectations of each country’s delegation, the hotels selected as venues for the 18th edition of the global summit have been in prep mode since the day of announcement, more than six months back. “We are also training our chefs manning our live counters to educate the delegates on the dishes they choose,” assures Anuraag Narsingani, culinary director of JW Marriott, New Delhi.

Chef Anuraag and his team of 60-plus chefs have chosen to prepare the most popular dishes from every region. “We will be serving 170 dishes every day. This includes laas maas, rogan josh, Pindi chole, chicken Kholapuri, chicken Chettinad and many other famous items. There will be an Indian chicken curry, Indian lamb curry, Indian fish curry every day but the actual dish will change every day,” he says.

Efforts are also being taken to prepare dishes keeping in mind the spice tolerance of the delegates. “We have options like safed murgh biryani that will not be spicy but we won’t be making a bland chicken Kolhapuri,” he adds.

Although these hotels were informed about the nationality of the delegates staying with them only one month ago, they are also prepared to have a spread of international dishes or items from the nationality of the delegates being put up there.

“We have an extensive Lebanese spread. We will be serving Ful Medamas which are slowcooked beans and shawarmas. We are bringing in a chef who specialises in grilling,” says Chef Anuraag.

“While dishes are prepared in advance for the delegates, with regards to the meals for the heads of states, we will have to be prepared to cater to any request. While we have given them a sample menu a month in advance, we are ready for choices outside it too,” says Chef Surendra Negi.

Over 10,000 delegates are expected from the 19 member states, invited countries and from international organisations including the UN, IMF and WHO. They are being put up in several hotels across the city. Apart from the delegates, dignitaries including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are set to attend the summit.

The recently constructed Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan that has the capacity to seat 13,500 people at a time is set to be the venue for the global summit. According to a statement given by G-20 India’s Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi to ANI, the catering at the venue is to be done by hotel chain ITC.

Since the event is held in Delhi, the hotels are also taking the effort to include an element from the city in every meal. “We will be serving puraani (old) Dilli’s nihari, shahi tukda, galoutis and chaat along with other curries and gravies,” adds Chef Anuraag

Muktesh Pardeshi told the PTI that the delegates will be introduced to the street food and local dishes in an innovative way. “Delhi is very well known for its street food, particularly the Chandni Chowk area. So, when you visit our international media centre, I am sure you will also get a taste of the street food of India,” he added

Millet offerings

In line with India’s big millet push in the UN and with 2023 being regarded as the year of the millet, the menus in the convention centre and across hotels are being designed around millets.

“We were asked to design our menus with a focus on millets. So we will have a separate millet and health counter in every meal. Even in the international menus, we have tried to incorporate them. For example, we will be making pad thai but with ragi,” says Chef Surendra

Meanwhile at the JW Mariott, millets have been incorporated in salads and breads as well. “We have amaranth roti and an extensive salad bar where millets can be mixed with the vegetables of their preference,” says Chef Anuraag.

Sweet deals

Most desserts and sweets across hotels are also being made with millets. “We have bajre kheer, ragi badam pinni which is a type of laddoo, jaggery and amaranth laddoo and many more millet-based desserts,” says Chef Surendra.

Apart from Indian sweets, other desserts too are prepared with millets “We have prepared chocolate bars with foxtail millet, ragi, jowar and finger millet. They are flourless and sugar free,” says Chef Astik Oberoi, pastry chef, The Leela Palace, New Delhi.

These sweets are mostly being placed as in-room amenities or are given as welcome kits to offer the most comfortable and memorable stay for the international guests.

