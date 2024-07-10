A week before the ceremony to announce Asia’s 50 Best Bars, the extended list for the 51-100 ranking has been released. Four Indian bars have made it to the prestigious list. Lair, a speakeasy in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, is a new entrant at number 68. Sidecar, the popular bar also from Delhi, is on number 84. Another Delhi establishment on the list is Home. From Mumbai, the Bombay Canteen comes in at number 59.

The list is voted in by an academy that has 265 members in total. Bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados vote anonymously on what they feel is the best bar experience they have had. The extended list is led by bars in Singapore, with eight spots. It also has representation from Bangkok and Tokyo.

The Indian bars that have made the list are all unique in their styles. Lair is known for its experimental cocktails and intimate speakeasy atmosphere. Sidecar is an award-winning bar led by mixologist Yangdup Lama. Home combines the aesthetics of a cocktail bar and library-style wine-tasting lounge. The cocktails at The Bombay Canteen take inspiration from quintessential Indian themes.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, says, “We are thrilled to welcome this diverse cohort of bars on the 51-100 list as part of this year’s 50 Best rankings. Since introducing the extended list in 2021, we have been consistently impressed by the innovative drinking experiences Asia has to offer, and it is beyond exciting to see the large number of new entries and new destinations that have made the list this year. With this recognition, we are hopeful that more bar talent will step forward annually, creating fresh and dynamic cocktail experiences for enthusiasts across the region.”