Every perfect dish starts with the right measurement, says YouTuber Veena Jan

Veena Jan was only 12 when she first tasted success, literally. “It was khichdi. I had tasted it for the first time at a friend’s home and was blown over by it. I absolutely had to try making it, and it was a smashing success,” says the YouTuber, whose channel has over 2.54 million subscribers.
Ever since she launched Veena’s Curryworld in 2015, the 44-year-old has become a household name, and her channel, a ready reckoner for easy recipes. “I have people thanking me, asking me doubts and offering suggestions. I also get a lot of recipe requests. This season, they are mostly for pork dishes, but I am yet to try them,” says Veena.
Every perfect dish starts with the right measurement, Veena believes. “I always tell viewers that my recipes are all tried and tested at home. If the measurements are followed to a T, the recipes are foolproof.”
Hailing from Thrissur in Kerala, Veena moved to Dubai with her husband in 2006. She would cook simple meals for her family and friends that brought back memories of Kerala. “Even something as simple as kanji (rice porridge) was met with appreciation.” She soon started documenting her recipes in a blog. “Most of these recipes are from my mother and mother-in-law. Just like any newbie in the kitchen, I would call home to ask about ingredients, often go wrong, and end up wasting a lot of food. The one time I got a recipe right, I would write down the exact measurements and then try to recreate it. That worked, and has been my principle since,” says Veena.
Her culinary oeuvre covers everything from traditional Kerala snacks to north Indian dishes, pizzas, desserts, biryanis, pickles, salads and soups. “Food is an extremely vast canvas. There is still so much for me to learn and try. I make something new every day and do it with love,” says Veena.
RECIPE
Chicken roast (without oven)
Ingredients
For Marination
For the sauce
Method
For sauce
