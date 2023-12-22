Every perfect dish starts with the right measurement, says YouTuber Veena Jan

December 22, 2023 11:09 am | Updated December 23, 2023 11:10 am IST

Veena Jan was only 12 when she first tasted success, literally. “It was khichdi. I had tasted it for the first time at a friend’s home and was blown over by it. I absolutely had to try making it, and it was a smashing success,” says the YouTuber, whose channel has over 2.54 million subscribers.

Ever since she launched Veena’s Curryworld in 2015, the 44-year-old has become a household name, and her channel, a ready reckoner for easy recipes. “I have people thanking me, asking me doubts and offering suggestions. I also get a lot of recipe requests. This season, they are mostly for pork dishes, but I am yet to try them,” says Veena.

Every perfect dish starts with the right measurement, Veena believes. “I always tell viewers that my recipes are all tried and tested at home. If the measurements are followed to a T, the recipes are foolproof.”

Hailing from Thrissur in Kerala, Veena moved to Dubai with her husband in 2006. She would cook simple meals for her family and friends that brought back memories of Kerala. “Even something as simple as kanji (rice porridge) was met with appreciation.” She soon started documenting her recipes in a blog. “Most of these recipes are from my mother and mother-in-law. Just like any newbie in the kitchen, I would call home to ask about ingredients, often go wrong, and end up wasting a lot of food. The one time I got a recipe right, I would write down the exact measurements and then try to recreate it. That worked, and has been my principle since,” says Veena.

Her culinary oeuvre covers everything from traditional Kerala snacks to north Indian dishes, pizzas, desserts, biryanis, pickles, salads and soups. “Food is an extremely vast canvas. There is still so much for me to learn and try. I make something new every day and do it with love,” says Veena.

RECIPE Chicken roast (without oven) Ingredients Chicken (whole) - 1 kg approx. For Marination Pepper - 1/2 tbsp Cinnamon - small piece Cloves - 2 Fennel seeds - 1/4 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder - 1/4 tbsp Chilli powder - 1 1/2 tbsp Turmeric powder - 1/4 tsp Water Salt - 1 1/4 tsp Vinegar - 1 1/2 tbsp Garlic - 5 Ginger - medium piece Green chillies - 4 Curry leaves - 4 Oil - 2 to 3 tbsp If needed, add a few drops of hot water For the sauce Garlic - 2 Oil - 2 tbsp Chilli flakes - 2 tsp Salt - 1/2 to 3/4 tsp Sugar / brown sugar or honey Vinegar or lemon juice - 1 tsp if needed Hot water - 1/2 cup Corn flour - 1 tsp Water - 3 tbsp Method Wash the chicken and keep aside. Add pepper, cinnamon and cloves to a kadai and roast on medium flame. Add fennel seeds too. Add this to a mixer. Saute ginger and garlic and curry leaves in a little bit of oil and add to the mixer. In a kadai, add Kashmiri chilli powder, chilli powder and turmeric and stir continuously until the raw smell goes. Then add to the mixer. Add one spoon of salt, half a tablespoon of vinegar and four green chillies, a bit of water and grind. Cut slits into the chicken and marinate with masala. Keep for a minimum of 20 minutes (can marinate up to 12 hours). For sauce Add vegetable oil to a pan and heat on medium flame. Add three pods of garlic, crushed red chilli powder, three tablespoons of tomato ketchup and add salt. (Can add one tablespoon of all purpose soy sauce). Add a teaspoon of vinegar and a teaspoon of sugar. Add half a cup of water and bring to a boil. In a separate bowl, add three teaspoons of cornflour and mix with water. Add this mixture to thicken the sauce. Grill the chicken in a heavy-bottomed kadai. Keep it covered on low to medium flame. It would take 35 to 40 minutes. Drizzle very little oil of choice and keep turning the chicken on all sides to ensure it is cooked well. Once it is done, brush the sauce prepared earlier on the chicken. Serve hot.

