GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meet food content creator Nazeer AK who has actor Mohanlal among his Instagram followers

Nazeer AK from Changanassery in Kottayam district is among the 26 people actor Mohanlal follows on Instagram

Published - June 20, 2024 02:34 pm IST

Athira M
Food content creator Nazeer AK

Food content creator Nazeer AK | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Food content creator Nazeer AK is a celebrity these days because he is one of the 26 people that actor Mohanlal follows on Instagram.

Mohanlal, who has 5.9 million followers on Instagram, is among the 164k people who follow Nazeer’s Instagram handle, @villagespices_official. Thanks to the actor, Nazeer is in the company of celebrities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, and Kalyani Priyadarshan whom the actor follows on Instagram.

“When my daughter, Shamna Mol VN, who looks after my Instagram account, broke the news to me, I was pleasantly taken aback. Why would he follow me from among so many content creators? I haven’t figured out that yet,” says Nazeer with a chuckle.

The 54-year-old from Payippad, near Changanassery in Kottayam district, made his debut on social media two years ago with a YouTube channel, Village Spices, followed by pages on Facebook and Instagram. “Social media was an alien space to me until my son, Firos VN, introduced me to it. It was our circumstances that forced me try this,” he says.

Food content creator Nazeer AK with his wife Shamla Nazeer 

Food content creator Nazeer AK with his wife Shamla Nazeer  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A cook with various catering units for nearly three decades, Nazeer was left jobless during the pandemic. When things limped back to normal a few months later, he started working in a hotel. “But it was difficult to make ends meets with that income. That was when my son suggested posting videos on YouTube. I had my doubts because I knew nothing about any social media platform,” he says.

He started posting videos of dishes commonly prepared in Malayali households. “It took a while for the channel to get noticed. The initial few videos didn’t get many views and we were disappointed. But a video on chakka puzhukku (a dish made with raw jackfruit, seeds and coconut) did the magic for me,” says a beaming Naseer.

Firos, who shoots, edits and creates the content for the social media handles, adds that he did not expect his father to go this far. “He speaks to the camera the same way he speaks with us. May be that’s why people like his videos,” Firos says. Nazeer’s wife, Shamla Nazeer, is also part of many posts.

The videos that went viral on his social media pages include preparation of fried rice, corn masala, sardine curry, dates pickle etc, Nazeer adds.

Nazeer AK shooting for an episode for his social media pages

Nazeer AK shooting for an episode for his social media pages | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“I post videos daily. It is like going to a job,” says Nazeer, adding, “I never expected that a commoner like me would get noticed! Now I know that it can actually happen.”

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.