Food catering platform uses AI to customise quantity

CaterNinja a food delivery platform helps you customise your menu and quantity

Published - October 15, 2024 11:28 am IST

Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
CaterNinja’s food

CaterNinja’s food | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Party of five, and you want your choice of food but don’t want to cook. Not too excited about the food from your vicinity? Plus pocket-friendly and tasty are the prerequisites?

This is where CaterNinja (CN), a unique digital platform that provides catering services can help you. Founded in 2018, CaterNinja enables customers to host an event or gathering with food services. Going beyond ordering food, this platform claims that it allows clients to explore and customise a multi-cuisine menu through multiple filters, each with its unique twist on catering options. 

The brains behind CaterNinja, Anup Agarwal, and Anurag Mishra, intend to metamorphose the foodindustry. As a team, they take pride in being perhaps the only pan-India catering brand whose expansion to several cities did not rely on any of India’s leading food delivery platforms.

With AI integration, the company aims to offer customised services that meet the unique preferences of its customers, including the flexibility to adjust quantities for each item on the menu. Anup explains, “This approach not only enhances price competitiveness but also addresses the issue of food waste, which remains a challenge in the catering sector.” 

Delivery system by CaterNinja

Delivery system by CaterNinja | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

In simple words, CaterNinja is the cook you want to hire when hosting a day’s event, creating a menu and quantity of your choice and still have a clean kitchen, because the cooked food reaches your doorstep. Anup Agarwal, CEO, CaterNinja says, “CaterNinja is established with the idea that with just a click, customers can effortlessly tackle the challenges of organising all sorts of events, whether at home or office. Our vision is to meet customers’ needs, regardless of the event’s size, making it the preferred choice for seamless catering solutions across India.” 

Since they started operations in Hyderabad recently, I gave the services a try. 

How does one order/create their menu? On the CaterNinja website, the process begins with ‘Create your package’. The options available include ‘Ninja Box’ or ‘Ninja Buffet’. Users are directed to a separate webpage where they choose the location, event occasion, date and time, followed by selecting the number of guests with both veg and non-veg. The minimum number for both is 5. Once the desired dishes are selected, the AI system provides the user with an estimated quantity of each item based on the number of guests you have selected.

They operate from Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Anup explains, “We have dedicated kitchens in each city; each kitchen can cater over 3 cuisines—Indo-Chinese, Indian, and an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian g kebabs, biryanis and a dessert selection. The food ordered is packed in food grade boxes and then assembled in a compact carton box. for delivery” 

After tasting, what would I recommend? The Indo-Chinese and the biryani. 

